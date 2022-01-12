sin does not go out in the room (grade 9) – Corriere.it

from Maurizio Porro

On Apple TV + a courageous and unconventional operation: the hope that the Oscars will give credit to the architects

The Macbeth desperate in the soul, unable to conceive prayer, which Apple TV + offers us from January 13 represents the first time the Coen brothers split: here Joel instead of his brother Ethan works with William Shakespeare, reducing but keeping the primary essence of the tragedy of the Scottish king who has had infinite productions (never forget Polanski, and Strehler at La Scala), arrangements and betrayals, recent, especially in the opera version by Verdi. AND the result this time magnificent, hoping that the Oscars will give credit to an operation so original, courageous and out of the clichés even of the Coen films but which is related to a lot of early cinema, in the infinite gray of the memory of the classics.

Glory then to a real but not theatrical setting, never artificial nor regal (scenography by Stefan Dechant), indeed close to metaphysics. Thanks to extraordinary actors: unrecognizable, internalized, almost walking zombies Denzel Washington at her top, while the Lady with Bloody Hands of Frances McDormand exceptional for its measure, it plays at upbeat and gets the cry even with a sigh. Thanks to a dazzling black and white photography, in lights and shadows where darkness always dominates, by Bruno Delbonnel which becomes an expressive, psychological measure, a litmus test of this story that has become so famous and emblematic, but with nefarious crows in tour since the first scene.

All shot in soundstages almost like Rai Fridays 50s, in full pandemic (but a virus turns and infects Scespirian characters too), this Macbeth exalts and never betrays the moral and material value of the word, as ethical and narrative material, therefore as if every sentence came out of the mouth in neon of the interpreters, while on the soundtrack is Carter Burwell, historical collaborator of the Coen. The whole barbaric and very refined together, stylized and naturalistic, muddy and full of puddles of putrid water, an agoraphobic ordeal (The Guardian) in which the crowns fall to the ground like tin because they are really worthless and become the springboard of an impossible remorse.

This tragedy is a monochromatic nightmare dirty white of the old silent cinema format (1. 19: 1), all enclosed in a labyrinth of memories and biographical cinematic references to Welles and Kurosawa, who have had the fate of the diabolical couple at heart at different times. Coen said: I approached Macbeth as one approaches a criminal drama of the 1930s-1940s, but in a completely natural way, without being overwhelmed by the limits of cinema. Macbeth like Al Capone? And in fact his is a magical film that in some underground and mysterious way is related to the theater not only for the evidence of the text, but for the set, that scenography of shadowy corridors, of ice creams and muddy courtyards, of walls of heights from climbing that the author has defined as a sort of open-plan death row, the scenography of perdition, the ejaculation of Evil as in the spots of Rorschach.

A beautiful way to play and flip the classic trend of mournful events, perhaps on the whole equal only to the first Coen film Blood simple, while the three witches appear in original ways also reflected in muddy puddles of water, a first rolled up on itself in an extreme acrobatic test of skill. A text that attracts young people – explained the Lady – because it is frightening, dense, disturbing, full of murders, prophecies, chaos and witches and when I was in junior high I played the sleepwalking scene and the scene that convinced me to do the actress Denzel and Frances are in this version not two young men in a career of murders as in a Gangster story by Penn, she is not Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, but both are on the threshold of an old age that has given only disappointments. So this series of slaughters the senseless, almost Beckettian ending of the game (or from Blood simple, in fact, the couple’s debut back in 1984).

The film born as a theatrical experiment, with the rehearsals around the table and the actors who exchanged roles, as the protagonist Washington-Macbetto said who, not seeing the witches’ prophecy fulfilled, decides to ascend the throne alone by killing the king. We know how it ends up, in the pit of loneliness and the blackest madness, with hands that never wash (Freud has learned) and sleep that has been, like the others, murdered. There is no sun, no moon, there is not only an astronomical eclipse, there are the expressionist shadows that stretch in the deserted rooms and in the long vampire corridors, a sign that the last chance for this 60-year-old couple to reach such power. for a long time denied, between sounds, drops, strokes that fill the horror of Shakespeare’s sublime words, some cuts but in absolute respect for the essence of the tragedy that denies the value of human life and shines in its absolute poetic truth as few times . Thanks to Apple + but pity he doesn’t go out in the room, even with limited tenure as in America.