Sinaloa Cartel: José Bryan Salgueiro ‘El 90’ is arrested in the middle of mass | News Univision Drug Trafficking

The Attorney General of Chihuahua, Mexico, confirmed this Saturday the arrest of José Bryan Salgueiro, accused of being a member of the Sinaloa Cartel, during a religious ceremony in Culiacán, Sinaloa.
Salgueiro, 30, also known as ‘El 90’, was arrested by federal security forces and detained, Mexican media reported.
The Chihuahua prosecutor’s office described Salgueiro as a “priority objective, operator of the Sinaloa cartel in the entity.”
There was an arrest warrant against him for the crime of aggravated kidnapping. “At the time of capture, he was assured [confiscó] an Iphone brand cell phone, he also said he belonged to the criminal group ‘Los Salgueiro’, in command of the Sinaloa cartel and is a lieutenant in the state of Chihuahua,” reads a confirmation statement issued by the prosecution this Saturday.
It can also be read in the document that the facts imputed to him, according to criminal case 444/2021, occurred on May 19, 2020, “when he participated in the deprivation of liberty of a person.”
Mexican media report that two other people were arrested in the procedure that took place on Friday, February 18, in the Church of Padre Cuco, in the Las Quintas neighborhood, Culiacán, Sinaloa, but there is no further information about who they are.
In the statement from the prosecution only the arrest of José Bryan Salgueiro is confirmed.
‘El 90’ will be presented in the next few hours before a Control Judge, in Chihuahua, so that an agent from the Public Ministry charges him with the charges against him.
The Salgueiro brothers accused in the US
The Herald of Chihuahua reported that José Bryan Salgueiro is originally from Culiacán, Mexico.
He was born on April 27, 1991 and is the son of José Salgueiro Nevárez, nicknamed ‘El Che’, and also accused by the authorities of being a member of the Sinaloa Cartel.
Since November 5, 2021, the United States Department of State has offered a reward of five million dollars to anyone who provides information on his whereabouts and that of his brothers, Ruperto and Heriberto, as well as that of Aureliano Guzmán Loera, brother of ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.
The Salgueiro brothers (José Bryan, Ruperto and Heriberto) are accused in the United States of violating US drug laws, including international conspiracy to distribute marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the State Department statement.