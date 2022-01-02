Since 2018, during the first week of each year, Bitcoin has gained 7% to 36%.

Several analysts are optimistic for Bitcoin’s near future, when institutional sales will end and capital will pour back into the crypto markets.

Several analysts suggest a potential first week of the year of bullishness for cryptocurrency markets, defined by economist and trader Alex Krüger… “Effect of the first week of the year”.

In a tweet on December 29, Krüger points out that Over the past four years, Bitcoin (BTC) has enjoyed positive returns in the first week of January, ranging from 7% to 36% between 2018 and 2021.

During the first week of 2021, BTC grew from $ 28,653 to $ 41,441.

Regarding previous years, Krüger comments: “To tell the truth, only 2020 and 2021 matter, they are different markets. Make use of this data as you see fit.“

First week effect of the year

Over the years, during the first week, $ BTC earned:

2021 + 36%

2020 + 13%

2019 + 7%

2018 + 18%

The ‘bears’ killed Santa, but have you heard of the Three Kings?

“We still expect a strong cryptocurrency market in early January, driven by inflows of funds. Next risk-off ahead of the next FOMC (January 26) if the next inflationary press is too strong (January 12). “

His optimistic outlook for the beginning of January stems from the expectation of strong “inflows of funds“, In line with the thoughts of Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision. On December 27, during an interview on Youtube, Pal said that in his opinion the Bitcoin sell-offs had almost come to an end, and that January would have risen sharply thanks to the reinvestment of institutional capital in the market.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, believes December has hit Bitcoin’s worst monthly performance since May 2021 due to what he calls “panic-driven sales, which gave away their cryptocurrencies to wealthy buyers.“

Green remains however long-term bullish on BTC: he believes that cryptocurrency is a great way to protect yourself from global inflation, and that “borderless, global and decentralized currencies are the future“.

Not everyone is bullish on cryptocurrencies for the coming year, despite everything.

Carol Alexander, a finance professor at Sussex University, told CNBC that BTC could drop as high as $ 10,000 during 2022. It must be said that Alexander has always been a strong skeptic, convinced that BTC has no intrinsic value and that it has already reached its top for this cycle.

A more thoughtful hypothesis comes from Todd Lowenstein, Union Bank’s chief equity strategist. He fears that “Goldilocks conditions,” such as the stimulus packages due to COVID and the low interest rates that have benefited financial assets, are ending, increasing the chances of a significant negative impact on BTC and traditional markets in 2022:

“Conditions for Goldilocks are ending and the liquidity tide is receding, which will disproportionately damage overvalued asset classes and speculative areas of the market, including cryptocurrencies.”

