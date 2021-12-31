Since 2018, during the first week of each year, Bitcoin has gained 7% to 36%

Several analysts suggest a potential first week of the year of bullishness for cryptocurrency markets, defined by economist and trader Alex Krüger … “first week of the year effect”.

In a tweet of 29 December, Krüger points out that Over the past four years, Bitcoin (BTC) has enjoyed positive returns in the first week of January, ranging from 7% to 36% between 2018 and 2021.

During the first week of 2021, BTC rose from $ 28,653 to $ 41,441.

Relative to previous years, Krüger comments: “To tell the truth, only 2020 and 2021 matter, they are different markets. Make use of this data as you see fit.“

“First week effect of the year Over the years, during the first week, $ BTC earned: 2021 + 36%

2020 + 13%

2019 + 7%

2018 + 18% The ‘bears’ killed Santa, but have you heard of the Three Kings? “

“We still expect a strong cryptocurrency market in early January, driven by inflows of funds. Next risk-off ahead of the next FOMC (Jan 26) if the next inflationary press is too strong (Jan 12).”

Still expect a strong crypto up market in early Jan driven by fund inflows. Then risk-off ahead of the next FOMC (Jan / 26) if the next inflation print comes in too hot (Jan / 12). – Alex Krüger (@krugermacro) December 28, 2021

His optimistic outlook for the beginning of January stems from the expectation of strong “inflows of funds“, in line with the thoughts of Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision. On December 27, during an interview on Youtube, Pal said that in his opinion the Bitcoin sell-offs had almost come to an end, and that January would have risen sharply thanks to the reinvestment of institutional capital in the market.

David Lifchitz, CEO of ExoAlpha, believes the institutions are still selling – even less than 24 hours left in the year – to plug tax losses. It is plausible that a bounce in the first week of January could be related to the phenomenon.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, believes December has hit Bitcoin’s worst monthly performance since May 2021 due to what he calls “panic-driven sales, which gave away their cryptocurrencies to wealthy buyers.“

However, Green remains long-term bullish on BTC: he believes the cryptocurrency is a great way to hedge against global inflation, and that “borderless, global and decentralized currencies are the future“.

Not everyone is bullish on cryptocurrencies for the coming year, despite everything.

Carol Alexander, a finance professor at Sussex University, told CNBC that BTC could drop as much as $ 10,000 during 2022. It must be said that Alexander has always been a strong skeptic, convinced that BTC has no intrinsic value and that has already reached its top for this cycle.

Related: MicroStrategy buys 1,914 Bitcoin, now holds nearly $ 6 billion in BTC

A more thoughtful hypothesis comes from Todd Lowenstein, Union Bank’s chief equity strategist. He fears that “Goldilocks conditions”, such as the stimulus packages due to COVID and the low interest rates that have benefited financial assets, are ending, increasing the chances of a significant negative impact on BTC and traditional markets in 2022: