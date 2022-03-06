“Since he was so calm, I did my part”

instagram.com/channingtatum

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are the protagonists of The lost Citya romantic comedy that will be released at the end of the month and that includes a nude of the actor that both stars remember as a memorable moment of the shoot.

In a preview that provides details about the behind the scenes of the filming, the actress recounted how she lived the moment in which she pretended to be removing leeches from her partner’s completely naked body.

Bullock, 57, plays a successful novelist who finds herself in the middle of the jungle with the model (Tatum) who appears on the covers of her popular books. During a scene, the actor’s character, Alan, realizes that these worms that feed on blood have reached his private parts and it will be Loretta Sage, who is brought to life by the actress from BirdBox, who will inspect it in the crotch to help remove them.

Both actors remember that the scene was recorded on the second day of filming, when trust had not yet been established between the members of the team, the actor being “completely naked” at that time, except for a “stocking that protected the area front” of your body.

“I was walking around the set with a bunch of leeches super glued to my butt and not having met all of them yet and just saying, ‘Okay, I’m going to be naked, my name is Chan.’ And then not only that, but Sandra Bullock has a two-page monologue with that part of my body,” Tatum said in the promotional video released by paramount.

On how she experienced the episode, the actress expressed: “You really have to like the person and feel safe with them. There was nothing unusual and since he was so calm about it, I did my part.

As for how the images were shot, Tatum told Variety that the production had no live leeches on set. “We had a man stick rubber boots on my butt. It was my second day on set and I had to be completely naked. Everybody was trying to look up or away,” she recounted humorously.

Continue reading the story

The lost Citywhose cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Patty Harrison, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt, will open in theaters later this month.

In this image released by Paramount Pictures, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in a scene from The Lost City

In this image released by Paramount Pictures, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in a scene from The Lost City

The film centers on the life of Loretta Sage (Bullock), a successful but lonely writer who has spent her life writing about exotic locales in her popular romance and adventure novels starring the handsome model featured on their covers, Alan ( Tatum). While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) who hopes she will lead him to the treasure of the ancient lost city from her latest story. To prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Propelled on an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will have to work together to survive.

As a curiosity, the story has a very hilarious scene starring Brad Pitt, who agreed to make a cameo as a strong character who comes to the rescue of the actress. The popular actor puts himself in the shoes of a muscular special agent who rescues the writer from the clutches of the villain.