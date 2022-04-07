Since I discovered these apps I can’t live without them: iOS version | Technology

Hello, my name is Hernán, I am the latest addition to the ComputerHoy team and today I am here to tell you my must-have apps that I have on my iOS deviceand that you may not know.

I have been an Android user all my life, starting with a Huawei Ideos X5 Pro, and ending with the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Last year I decided to try using the iPhone, specifically the iPhone 13 Pro Max out of curiosity to try iOS and your applications, and I come to tell you about those applications that I have been discovering and that I feel I need.

Several of these applications are also available on Android, and I have been using some of them since before I bought the device of the apple, but I think that may be of interest to you.

abstract

My favorite wallpaper app. This application belongs to Hampus Olsson, known for being the creator of oneplus wallpapersjust like the backgrounds of the well-known ROM for Android, Paranoid Android, having these same available in the application for free.

This application has a minimalist interface, and a wide variety of categories and unique wallpapers, created exclusively by Hampus himself. These categories are: Blend, OnePlus, Paranoid, Craft, Vibrance, Peak, Void, and Poly.

The application it is partly freehaving the first 4 categories completely available, while the following 4 are paid, through annual or monthly subscription, having a price of €5.99, or €0.99respectively.

This Pro subscription also adds the option to use a favorites section so that you can save the backgrounds that you like the most.

You can try Abstruct here

social lemonade

Lemonade is a platform that you would never expect to see, but it surprises in all its aspects. From the idea itself, like the design of the application, which is sublimeworthy of being able to participate in the Apple Design Awards.

This application was born and developed with the idea of ​​bringing people together in places. Yes, as simple as it sounds, but so interesting and effective. It allows connecting artists and people, who have premises and/or who want to give up their apartment or house, to carry out activities, free or not (it has many options), and then users can sign up for them.

Due to the pandemic, online events became fashionable, which were very well received, and even more so when the application itself has support for YouTube, Twitch and more platforms, to be able to do both live shows and add videos.

The application itself allows event organizers to co-manage events, both at an organizational and economic level, allows the creation of promotions, chat, tickets and QR scanning (very undervalued), and also allows dividing income by percentages, so that the application itself is responsible for dividing the money between organizers/artists…

Obviously you have the option of being able to make the events public or private, and you can also manage waiting lists to be able to invite and accept whoever you see fit, even limit the number of people who can join.

As well includes the option to create audio roomsto be able to talk and chat, as for example ClubHouse did, as Twitter does with the Spaces or as Discord does. All this completely free for users and creators.

You can try Lemonade Social here

Replica

A product that I use very daily, and that often makes me a little frustrated, is the Chromecast. It works very well with those applications that have support for it, but in the case of being able to send the screen of our iPhone or iPad, is not at all simple.

While on Android the so-called screen mirroring it is something that is by default and works like a charm, sadly Apple has not included it in its devices, which forces us to look for other solutionsand mine was Replica.

This application allows you to send audio and/or video to our Chromecastusing the technology of screen mirroringand makes it work just like if we had an Android device in our hands.

This application has saved me many times, due to the volume of meetings that I used to have, and all of free with advertisingor you can avoid it by a cost €29.99 if you have the discount option or for €59.99 without discount.

You can try Replica here

aftership

This app may be better known to some, but unknown to me until it was recommended to me.

Aftership allows you to track all kinds of shipments, and it also does it with a simplicity and a very successful design. It is an application that saves us more than one headache for those of us who expect many packages or buy in abundance online. And your widget, plated.

You can try AfterShip here

FatSecret

Last but not least, an app to control one of the most vital parts of your day to day, your diet.

fat secret me allows you to control the amount of calories and macronutrients that you eatin addition to helping me to better choose the food I buy at the supermarket.

It has a hyper-extensive database, which contains the nutritional information of thousands of products, and even the versions of each brand and supermarket. It also allows you to add how much of each food you eat, and it shows you the general consumption of the day.

It has a main view that contains a graph where you can see the percentage and amount of fats, carbohydrates and proteins consumed throughout the day, just like fiber. A more than essential application, which is completely free.

You can try FatSecret here

These are my applications that you may not know, that can be as useful to you as they are to me. Here I also leave you some applications for iPhone and iPad that are free, and that may also be of interest to you.

Soon I will make another publication, but this time based on my essential applications for Android.