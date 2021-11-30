Since its implementation in August, EIP-1559 has already burned one million ETH

In a Twitter post published Wednesday, research firm CryptoRank unveiled that over one million Ether (ETH), worth $ 4.24 billion, have been burned since the introduction of the EIP-1559 protocol in the hard fork London, which took place in August. The EIP-1559 protocol reformed the Ethereum commission market, modifying the gas fee limit and introducing a burn function that removes part of the ETH paid for the transaction from circulation.

The applications most responsible for token burn are OpenSea.io, popular platform for NFT, and play-to-earn game Axie Infinity. The decentralized exchanges Uniswap, 1inch and Sushiswap follow. ETHs are also destroyed when stablecoins are transferred, such as Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), built on the basis of the Ethereum blockchain. Finally, users of the MetaMask wallet and those who carry out regular ETH transactions also contributed to the burn.

“Since it was introduced, the Ethereum transaction fee burning mechanism has removed one million ETH from circulation.”

@Ethereum transaction fee-burning mechanism has removed 1M #ETH from the network’s circulation since it came into effect. https://t.co/oLDJyg9PyC pic.twitter.com/FwkmI8lL6x – CryptoRank Platform (@CryptoRank_io) November 24, 2021

According to data from Ultra Sound Money, an average of 7.67 ETH is burned every minute, or up to 11,042 per day. At current rates, approximately 4 million ETH will be burned one year after the introduction of EIP-1559. However, it should be noted that the network emits about 5.4 million ETH per year, so the network remains inflationary as a whole.

Everything will change in 2022, when the Ethereum 2.0 update will be introduced and the network will switch from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to a Proof-of-Stake one: the rewards for staking will in fact be much lower than those for mining. . This could push the issuance rate of new coins far below its burn rate. thus giving rise to a deflationary ecosystem. Ultra Sound Money expects to reach a maximum supply of 119.7 million ETH at the beginning of 2022; after which the offer will begin to decrease.