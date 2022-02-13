Since its inception, the very first Bitcoin mining pool has mined nearly 1.3 million BTC from CoinTelegraph



© Reuters. Since its inception, the very first Bitcoin mining pool has mined nearly 1.3 million BTC



Often, many projects start from nothing.

In 2010, (BTC) ‘s first mining project, Bitcoin.cz, was created in Prague, Czech Republic. A short time later, founder Mark “Slush” Palatinus decided to pursue other projects, such as the creation of the first crypto. hardware wallet to the world, at the Trezor company. Consequently, Braiins, a company engaged in the development of embedded Linux systems, thought it best to take over the mining pool and rename it accordingly.

Going forward to the present day, Braiins (Slush Pool) has come a long way, to become one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools. It currently boasts more than 15,000 users, representing 5 to 8% of the entire hash-rate of the Bitcoin network. The company receives 100% of its income in BTC, charging a 2% to 2.5% commission with its mining firmware. In an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph, Kristian Csepcsar, Braiins chief marketing officer, explains why cryptocurrency enthusiasts continue to prefer the historic mining pool after all these years, despite the many competitors available.

