since January they have invaded Italy. You will find them in supermarkets, newsagents and tobacconists

Bitcoin continues to amaze not only for its increasingly extraordinary performance, but also for how the habits of both investors and consumers are changing and evolving.

Lately, the crypto world has been experiencing a slight weakness, but this is also physiological after long periods of rises. But in this 2021 Bitcoin has landed a series of important hits that have made it increasingly popular. Around the world, many ETFs based on the queen of cryptocurrencies have been approved and more and more payment circuits accept it for their transactions. In short, a virtual currency that becomes more and more real. Unfortunately, online scams are also multiplying and being on your guard is essential. Although it is important to warn about the difficulties of investing in cryptocurrencies and how their extreme volatility still makes them an investment to be evaluated with great attention, it can only affect their widespread diffusion in many aspects of everyday life.

Bitcoin for everyone

And what we are about to tell you is one of the most surprising. Until recently, if someone had told you that you could have bought Bitcoin at the tobacconist or supermarket, you probably would have laughed, but from January this will become reality. In fact, newsstands, tobacconists and supermarkets will sell the so-called Bitcard. The Bitcard is a card that will be found in formats of € 100 but also € 250 and which corresponds to the purchase of its countervalue in Bitcoin. Just go online to do the conversion. This shows us how the adoption of cryptocurrencies by ordinary users is spreading like wildfire. In reality, this card requires a commission for the conversion into Bitcoin so it is probably not the most convenient method of purchase.

But the point in this case is not convenience, but the demonstration of how this currency has now entered the daily life of many people and will do so more and more.

But it is always important to underline that this is a particularly complex and risky type of investment.