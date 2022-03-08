Since Solari was too big, the DT who would come to America and sign Vela

The DT that could reach America and with Carlos Vela under his arm

March 07, 2022 8:05 p.m.

After the departure of Santiago SolariAmérica would be looking for a new coach at a higher level than the Argentine strategist had, so he would bet on a former coach of the FC Barcelona.

According to the journalist Ruben Rodriguezthe azulcrema directive would bet on Quique Setien, strategist who had his time in the culé team and directed Lionel Messi. Being a free agent, America would seek the signing of him.

To get to America, Quique Setien could convince Carlos candle, player he wanted at FC Barcelona, ​​so that he signs for the azulcremas. The Spanish DT knows the qualities of the Mexican striker.

How much does coach Quique Setién earn?

America could convince Quique Setien to earn a salary similar to what he had Michael Herrera. About 3 million dollars was charged by the Louse in the Nest. In the case of Santiago Solari, the Argentine DT charged 2.5 million dollars.

