“Since then I’ve always been checking the guns on the set”

After the incident on the set of Rust, it was inevitable to think of a past tragedy very similar to the one that happened last month, the death of Brandon Lee on the set of The Crow. Now George Clooney, a great friend of Lee, wanted to remember him talking about safety on the set.

“I’ve been working on sets for 40 years [cinematografici e televisivi], and the person handing you the weapon, who is responsible for it, is always the gun or props officer. Point“said the actor during the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

“I was friends with an actor named John-Erik Hexum, who accidentally shot himself in the head with a blank gun, and then died. And I was a great friend of Brandon Lee“he then added, recalling the Lee’s tragic death a week before The Crow was finished, which took place in circumstances similar to those encountered on the set of Rust “My cousin Miguel Ferrer was supposed to be his best man at the wedding just the following week (upon his death). Brandon and I played football and met at the Hollywood YMCA three days a week. We were friends, and that was supposed to be the role of life for him“

“Now, whenever they hand me a weapon on set, I always check, I look at it, I open it. I show it to the person I’m going to aim it at, I show it to the crew. After each scene, when you are done, you have to give it back to the weapons officer. You always do, and that’s partly what happened to Brandon. Everyone does it. Everyone knows they have to do that, and I hope Alec did too, I really hope so“he continued, also considering what has leaked so far regarding the recent events on the set of Rust”It’s maddening that it’s gotten to the point where you skimp on these things … Now, I definitely don’t want to say that this was intentional. It was a terrible accident. But probably a 24-year-old with little experience shouldn’t be the head of the weapons department“.