NewsWorld

“Since they put drugs in my drink, I haven’t gone out again”

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 21 4 minutes read

  • Drafting*
  • BBC News World

Mia Doshi Prichard

image source, Mia Doshi Prichard

Caption,

Mia says that after her drink was drugged, she hasn’t gone out at night again.

On the night of January 17, 2020, Mia Doshi Prichard’s life changed forever.

She intended to remember it as another night of going out dancing and enjoying with her friends. But the evening ended up being so traumatic that, two years later, she still doesn’t go out at night.

Mia was drugged in her drink, a practice that according to a recent report by the Home Affairs Committee – a group of parliamentarians in the United Kingdom – can have long-term consequences, with “lasting repercussions on the lives of the victims”.

“In the months that followed, I had panic attacks“said the 21-year-old in tears on the radio program Newsbeat from the BBC.

Source link

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 21 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Defense explains how the construction of the border fence is going and indicates that “they are advancing”

8 mins ago

They thought they had rescued a puppy, but it turned out to be a coyote

15 mins ago

López Obrador condemns the US embargo in Havana and asks Cuba that “the revolution be capable of renewing itself”

19 mins ago

Agent Vicky White who disappeared with inmate Casey White in Alabama spent the last night she was seen in a hotel | News Univision United States

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button