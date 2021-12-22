Since yesterday EUROPE in the dark and in the cold … and in the green

Skyrocketing prices, plants closed in France, oil and gas pipelines diverted from central Europe. The cold increases the energy deficit and there are those who risk running out of heating and electricity. Coal and fuel oil plants reopen. In the face of Net_zero.

Unfortunately, what we had planned and written well in advance of all the others is really happening, yesterday for the first time in Europe someone was left in the dark, without electricity and only thanks to “Dirty” gas from Russia things got better.

The problem this time comes from France which in order to keep the lights on has sucked up supplies from the rest of Europe.

France, usually an energy exporter, is increasing its electricity imports and even burning fuel oil. The crisis comes after Electricite de France SA said it will shut down four reactors representing 10% of the nation’s nuclear capacity, putting a strain on power grids that are already facing the cold.

The situation is serious. The unexpected maintenance of the plants “is reflected in the market prices.

Nearly 30% of France’s nuclear capacity will be out of order early January, leaving the energy market at the mercy of the elements. To make matters worse, Germany is closing nearly half of its nuclear capacity by the end of the year.

German power for delivery next year rose 10% to € 278.50 per megawatt hour, while the French contract for January added 9.5% to a record € 700.60. Prices also spiked with rising gas after shipments from Russia via a key pipeline reversed direction, instead flowing east to Poland.

Neighboring countries are increasing their exports to France this week to cover the loss of nuclear production, with imports from Germany climbing to their highest level in at least four years. In the UK, four coal-fired power plants were in operation on Tuesday, producing 1.5 gigawatts per hour.

The energy crisis is so serious that the French government has asked EDF to restart some nuclear reactors earlier than expected. Ecology Minister Barbara Pompili said last weekend that in addition to the early reactor restart, the country had contracts with some companies in which they agreed to cut production during peak demand hours in exchange for payments from the government. .

Rising energy prices threaten to derail the European economic recovery just as the omicron variety of the coronavirus is spreading. This week’s freezing weather is also driving up energy prices in the short term as renewables can’t keep up. German wind production fell to a five-week low on Tuesday.