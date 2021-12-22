Business

Since yesterday EUROPE in the dark and in the cold … and in the green

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Skyrocketing prices, plants closed in France, oil and gas pipelines diverted from central Europe. The cold increases the energy deficit and there are those who risk running out of heating and electricity. Coal and fuel oil plants reopen. In the face of Net_zero.

Unfortunately, what we had planned and written well in advance of all the others is really happening, yesterday for the first time in Europe someone was left in the dark, without electricity and only thanks to “Dirty” gas from Russia things got better.

The problem this time comes from France which in order to keep the lights on has sucked up supplies from the rest of Europe.

France, usually an energy exporter, is increasing its electricity imports and even burning fuel oil. The crisis comes after Electricite de France SA said it will shut down four reactors representing 10% of the nation’s nuclear capacity, putting a strain on power grids that are already facing the cold.

The situation is serious. The unexpected maintenance of the plants “is reflected in the market prices.

The European benchmark rises to the record

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

here is the future of the brand

1 week ago

change the numbering of the channels

November 19, 2021

Mazda3: prices, engines, interiors – Quattroruote.it

4 weeks ago

Keep an eye out for this new virus on your mobile phone that could empty your bank account in an instant

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button