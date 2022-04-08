Since yesterday, the sky has a steadfast watchman

They say that since yesterday the sky has the best watchman of all time. And although the celestial system has advanced technology in terms of security, none of these devices will be able to overcome or be as firm as our colleague Iván de Jesús Lechuga Cabarca.

‘Ivancho’ or ‘Lechu’, as we affectionately called him in Vanguardia, was always a thoroughgoing vigilante.

Yes, he was a kind, noble and very charismatic man, although that did not stop him from fulfilling his work as a guard with the utmost rigor and professionalism that his position deserved. He was so strict in complying with Vanguardia’s surveillance standards that, according to legend, one day he denied entry to our facilities to a director of this newspaper for not carrying the company’s identification card.

Iván de Jesús arrived at Vanguardia on May 1, 2003 and throughout his almost 19 years of service to our company he won the hearts of us, his colleagues, and those of all the people who entered the main headquarters of the Information System of Santander.

His greeting was the same as always: Firm! And so it was, a correct person, dedicated to his work, an unconditional partner, a great son, an excellent brother and the best of all fathers.

Ivancho was born on March 6, 1977 in Bosconia, Cesar, and since last Tuesday he rested in the Peace of the Lord, leaving us a huge void among those of us who had the honor of knowing him and sharing with him.

Yesterday, in the middle of a street of honor that the companeros paid to his memory, in front of the Vanguardia façade that he guarded for almost two decades, we said our last goodbye. We are certain that the memory of him will remain as firm as the passage of him through our lives.

To his mother, Gladys Cabarca; To her children, Katherine and Iván Darío, as well as to her siblings and other relatives, we send our most sincere voices of condolence and pray to God for the eternal rest of ‘Lechu’. Amen.