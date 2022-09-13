Sinclair and Seelig advance to the quarterfinals of the Darwin tournament

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is the governing body of world tennis. (Infobae)

Northern Mariana Islands tennis player Colin Sinclair and the american player Kyle Seelig fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the round of 16 of the tournament in Darwin by 6-1 and 6-3 to australian players Jasika Love Y Thomas Patton. After this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Darwin.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their opponents 5 times, achieved 68% on the first serve, committed a double fault and won 81% of the points on serve. As for Jasika and Patton, they managed to break serve once, achieving 60% effectiveness, committing 2 double faults and winning 40% of service points.

Sinclair and Seelig will face each other in the championship quarter-finals with the Australians Timmy Karpinski Y Matthew Woerndle.

in the tournament of Darwin (ITF Australia F9) involved a total of 16 couples. Likewise, it takes place between September 12 and 17 on a hard outdoor track.

Tennis, a sport much loved by the public

Tennis is undoubtedly a classic sport. Every year, four tournaments (the so-called ‘Grand Slams’) gather all the world’s attention: the season begins with the Australian Opencontinue with the clay track of Roland Garrosthen moved to London with the celebration of Wimbledon and comes to an end in the USA with the US Open.

The rest of the year, players continue to play around the world completing seasons on the different surfaces: hard or fast track, clay either herb.

Tennis was born in Europe at the end of the 18th century and since 1926 it is a professional sport after the creation of the first tour. It was especially popular among the wealthy classes in English-speaking countries, but today it is a global sport. It’s divided in two categories: the men’s (ATP) and the women’s (WTA) competition.

ATP

The ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) is the association of professional tennis players that brings together players from all over the world in the men’s category.

The ATP tour celebrates several tournaments throughout the year: ATP Masters 1000 (where the winner of the tournament will get 1000 points to add to the ATP ranking), ATP 500 and ATP 250. Below these tournaments, on a lower step, is the ATP Challenger Tour, where the future stars of world tennis fight. In addition, the ATP tennis is also in charge of the Grand Slam.

The fight to be the best in history is still latent in the men’s category. The Spanish Rafael Nadalthe Serbian Novak Djokovic and the swiss Roger Federer they compete to beat all the records and achieve the greatest number of Grand Slams. The three players are popularly referred to as ‘Big Three‘ versus the new generations or ‘Next Gen’.

These promising tennis stars have entered the global tennis circuit with a bang, as in the case of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipasfrom Italian Matteo Berrettinithe German alexander zverev or the russians Medvedev Y rublev.

Novak Djokovic currently holds the record for weeks at number 1 of the ATP rankings, closely followed by Roger Federer, the legendary American player Pete Sampras, Iván Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

WTA

The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) was created in 1973 by the famous former tennis player billie jean king. The Californian won 39 Grand Slam titles during her active career and is a benchmark and icon for the world of tennis.

Currently, there are many tennis players in the women’s category who are also struggling to stay at the top of the world tennis elite and surpass Stefanie Graff or Serena Williams. Players like the Polish Iga Świątek (champion of Roland Garros in 2021), the Greek Maria Sakkar either Paula Badosa (the first Spanish winner of Indian Wells) are fighting to stay in the famous top 10 of the WTA ranking.

In the year 2022, the Australian player Asleigh Barty announced his final retirement from the world of tennis and put an end to an impressive career with several Grand Slams behind him. Now it is the turn of the other players to take the witness and become number 1.

