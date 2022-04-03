Sinead Hudson: She thought she had covid and the diagnosis left her devastated – People – Culture

Sinead Hudson is 30 years old and her story traveled the world. On January 2, after having presented some symptoms compatible with covid-19, he swabbed himself and discovered that he had been infected. She was on vacation with her husband Rob de Ella when they both began to feel unwell.

However, the virus affected them differently. He had only a subtle discomfort while she grew weaker every day.yes “I felt weak and tired but he had nothing. We think he affects people differently,” he told The Sun.

Everything turned white. My ears were ringing, my brain had stopped and I couldn’t take in anything he was saying to me.

However, when days later the PCR test gave a negative result, something caught his attention: the symptoms had not gone away. “I took paracetamol to lower the fever but when the effect wore off, she would go back up. By the middle of January she was so sick she couldn’t even eat,” she recalled. At that time, she thought it was some sequel or a bad test, but everything changed the day she woke up with a fever of 41°C and, as she herself defined, “delirious”.

An argument with Rob ended in an emergency admission. She still believed that she had a “prolonged covid” or infection, and that she just wanted some antibiotics. However, after four days of study and observation, the doctors found something completely different. “You have acute leukemia,” said the doctor. “Everything went white. My ears were ringing, my brain had stopped and I couldn’t take in anything he was saying to me. I had an overwhelming feeling that I wanted to live, I don’t know how to explain it,” Sinead recalled.

The couple ended their vacation in Ibiza, Spain, and took the first flight to the UK. There she began receiving treatment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading. She didn’t even stop by her house. From the airport she went directly to the medical center. Again, after several studies, the diagnosis was confirmed: acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Broadly speaking, it can be defined that this type of leukemia causes the bone marrow to release white blood cells before they are ready, a situation that makes patients more vulnerable to infections.

Despite everything, she was grateful, since thanks to having had covid-19, she was able to realize this condition before it is too late. In the meantime, she began to undergo chemotherapy, isolated from her family for the first few days. In parallel, he launched a charity project on social networks and raised a large sum of money for charities that assist people with cancer.

With the support of the medical staff, her family and husband, Sinead Hudson responded well to chemotherapy, but as she herself points out “the journey is just beginning”. According to the medical report, the possibility that she requires a stem cell transplant is not ruled out, although, for the time being, the prognosis is favorable and little by little she is recovering her health and vitality. In the meantime, she is working with Leukemia UK to raise awareness and funds in pursuit of “developing kinder and more effective treatments for blood cancer patients”.

