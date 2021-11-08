Sinema, rock senator, revolutionizes Washington- Corriere.it

from Matteo Persivale

Pink wigs, lace and knee-high boots. A wave of originality in Congress (and unpredictability in the dem party)

Who was there in the eighties reminds the Go-Go’s, rock girls of the California New Wave, those of We got the beat, perhaps the occasional backcomb can evoke the English Bananarama, but there is no doubt that for the charisma and above all the colorful looks there Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema brought an unexpected wave of rock in the august hall of the American Senate, generally populated by men often of retirement age and whose charisma is not always perceptible.

The tight black lace dresses, the same platinum hairdo as Marilyn, lavender wigs, shocking pink, turquoise, white sleeveless fitted bodices, floral skirts, deadly go-go boots never seen before on the Washington political stage because in the American imagination they are generally linked to strippers, they are not a novelty. – in 2013, newly elected to the Chamber, she was appointed by Elle the most multicolored deputy – but the problem is that until January of this year, Sinema did not have the legislative fate of a presidency in hand



.

Before founding with her colleague Joe Manchin (West Virginia) the recalcitrant duet to party discipline that is troubling Joe Biden by rejecting all the president’s proposals, Sinema was viewed with sympathy in the party: youth in the Greens, lawyer, triathlon enthusiast, congresswoman and then senator, openly bisexual (there has been only one other bisexual senator in American history, her colleague Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin).

Of course Sinema had always been a centrist; During the presidency, Trump voted very often with the Republicans, more than any other Democrat but two others even further to the right of her: now for the Senate, Biden’s social and environmental plans are hanging on his vote and that of Manchin: with the difference that Manchin miraculously won a seat for the Democrats in the state that a year ago voted for Trump in an avalanche, 40% behind Biden.

The most cautious commentators, a year ago, considered the non-majority won by the Democrats a possible problem: the Senate split 50/50, and only in the event of a tie can Vice President Harris vote (and give the majority to the Democrats). At the moment, the Democrats are opposing Sinema’s wigs and Manchin’s pouting against the iron party discipline imposed by Mitch McConnell on the Republicans.