Sing 2 (2021) – Ecodelcinema

Director: Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet

Cast: Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Garth Jennings, Adam Buxton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Bono, Eric André, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Chelsea Peretti

Genre: Animation, color

Duration:

Production: USA, 2021

Distribution: Universal Pictures

This item will be released on December 23, 2021

“Sing 2” is a film written and directed, like “Sing”, by Garth Jennings (“Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”, “Son of Rambow – Rambo’s Son”). “Sing 2” is a colorful and fun animated musical comedy.

If in the first chapter we had a desperate entrepreneur who organizes a singing competition to restore the Moon Theater to its former glory and save it from closure, here our singers will have to abandon the Moon Theater to perform on the stage of a big city. But we don’t just have the tension for the show to prepare, the protagonists will also have to embark on a mission to find the rock legend. Clay Calloway and convince him to return to the stage.

Sing 2: the voices

A truly stellar cast will lend their voices to the characters in the film, both in the original and dubbed versions, both proposed at the Torino Film Festival.

In the original version the koala buster is played by the Academy Award winner® Matthew McConaughey, while Reese Witherspoon lends her voice to pig Rosita, Scarlett Johansson to rocker porcupine Ash. The serious gorilla Johnny will have the voice of Taron Egerton, the shy elephant Meena that of Tory Kelly, and Nick Kroll’s provocative little pig Gunter. Playing the rock legend, the lion Clay Calloway will instead be the great Bono himself.

The cast of Italian voices is varied: comedian and actor Frank Matano, will voice Darius, Jenny De Nucci, will voice Porsha, a trendsetter, dancer and singer who can’t wait to shine on the stage of the new show conceived by Buster Moon. Without forgetting among others: Valentina Vernia, TikTok star and dancer, just like the character to whom she will lend her voice, Valentina AKA Banana will be the voice of the amazing Nooshy, “Sugar” Fornaciari sugar, one of the most famous and recognizable Italian voices in the world, which perfectly reflects the character he will be lending his voice to, the iconic rock star Clay Calloway.