Sing 2 animated film review by Garth Jennings

Sing 2 review film of Garth Jennings with Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tory Kelly And Bono

Buster Moon we want to try again: after having staged that great show five years ago in Sing, has now opened the 39th Turin Film Festival. Sing 2 it will be premiered on 11 and 12 December and subsequently in all cinemas from 23 December.

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

True to its brand, Chris Meledandri And Illumination they have created ad hoc a very fresh and damn inviting sweet, easy to swallow in one bite and designed to maximize the audience’s pleasure, both at the first and the millionth viewing.

Sing 2: the plot

Buster Moon has a dream: to become the most successful koala in showbiz. In Sing managed to save that dilapidated place that, for great determination, gives Moon and his friends the sold-out every evening. Now, in Sing 2 the motto of “wanting is power” returns, with a Buster Moon who wants to aim much higher and who, together with some old friends, including Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), Ash (Scarlett Johansson) And Meena (Tori Kelly) will travel to Redshore City – the entertainment capital – and launch a show never seen before. However, without any connection, he and his singers will have to sneak into the offices of Crystal Entertainment, run by the ruthless wolf tycoon. Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale), where the band proposes the ridiculous idea of ​​including the rock legend in the show Clay Calloway (Bono). Buster must therefore undertake a search to find the now isolated Clay and convince him to return to the stage.

Sing 2: the comment

Team that wins doesn’t change, even in this sequel Illumination has decided to bet and reuse its winning formula. But be careful, all this is not synonymous with laziness: quite the contrary Sing 2 features some of the studio’s funniest and most successful animations to date. The musical interludes are the driving force of the opera and entertain young and old. The conflicts that arise while watching the film are easy to guess: Johnny he must succeed in a dance number, but has enormous difficulties; Rosita, due to dizziness, he is unable to perform his acrobatic number; Meena he’s obviously embarrassed about a romantic number along with the most narcissistic yak in all of Redshore City and then Jimmy Crystal claims that his daughter Porscha (Halsey), not very skilled as an actress, has one of the main roles. But the hardest part will be convincing the old lion Clay Calloway to pick up his guitar again. The moral of “if you want, you can” permeates the whole film and yet it is never fully investigated, but simply cited as the driving force of our dear characters.

For fans of Sing, this second film is like being with old friends of all time. Most of the voice actors from the first chapter are back. In the original version, we find Matthew McConaughey (Buster), Scarlet Johansson (Ash), Taron Egerton (Johnny), Reese Witherspoon (Rosita) And Tori Kelly (Meena); for the role of Clay Calloway, the director and writer Garth Jennings managed to enlist none other than the U2 frontman Bono, also convinced by the opportunity to promote the new single Your Song Saved My Life.

A film that will make you sing your heart out from start to finish

From Billie Eilish to the BTS, from Shawn Mendes to The Weeknd, from Elton John (Goodbye Yellow Brick Road) to Prince (Let’s Go Crazy) to then move on to Aretha Franklin (I Say a Little Prayer) and of course the U2 (I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For). Perhaps the best discovery is the musical interludes with Miss Crawley, the elderly iguana who serves as an assistant to Buster and runs through the streets at the rhythm of Chop Suey! of the system of a Down, a really fun time.

Sing 2 remembers a huge jukebox that repeatedly plays song after song to viewers with the intent of yelling at you “You know this song, right? Then sing it with us ”.

Dream big but dare little

Music is the great strength of Sing 2. Especially in the most dynamic songs, it is very difficult to be able to stay still and not get carried away. However, as written, where the film of Garth Jennings tries to go deep, it just doesn’t hit the right strings. It is in some ways admirable that all that Sing 2 he wants us to do both sit, smile and sing out loud. However, it would have been even better if with this sequel the authors had gone a little further, towards a more layered narrative. Sing 2 however it remains a wonderful radio station that knows how to keep company and entertain in the background. And maybe that’s just fine.