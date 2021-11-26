Sing 2 – Ever stronger: the final trailer of the Italian animated film that opens today Turin 2021

Here is the final Italian trailer of Sing 2 – Always stronger, the animated film that inaugurates the Turin Film Festival 2021 today.

The Festival of Turin 2021 will be inaugurated tonight by the screening of Sing 2 – Stronger and stronger, a new chapter in the Illumination animated franchise that launched the final italian trailer.

Written and directed again by Garth Jennings, Sing 2 – Always Stronger is a colorful animated musical comedy, the sequel to the hit film of the same name, Sing, which featured a group of animals organizing a singing contest to bring the Moon Theater back to its original state. its old glory and save it from closure.

In Sing 2 the protagonists will have to leave the Moon Theater to perform on the stage of a big city. The film always follows the exploits of koala Buster Moon and his cast, who must now focus on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glittering Redshore City. The protagonists will also have to embark on a mission to find rock legend Clay Calloway and convince him to return to the stage. Will the characters in Sing 2 – Getting Stronger and Stronger pull him out of his isolation?

A truly stellar cast will lend their voices to the characters in the film, both in the original and dubbed versions, both proposed at the Torino Film Festival.

In the original version the koala Buster is played by Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon lends his voice to the pig Rosita, Scarlett Johansson to the rocker hedgehog Ash, while the serious gorilla Johnny will have the voice of Taron Egerton, the shy elephant Meena that of Tory Kelly, Nick Kroll’s provocative Gunter pig. Playing the rock legend, the lion Clay Calloway will instead be Bono.

The cast of Italian voices is made up of comedian and actor Frank Matano, who is incredibly talented just like the character he will be lending his voice to, the brilliant Darius. The cast also includes two young talents, Jenny De Nucci, rising star, actress, content creator, adored by young and old audiences. She will voice Porsha, a trendsetter, dancer and singer who can’t wait to shine on the stage of the new show conceived by Buster Moon.

Produced by Illumination Entertainment, distributed by Universal Pictures International Italy, Sing 2 premieres on 11 and 12 December, and from 23 December #SoloAlCinema.