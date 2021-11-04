Sing 2 – Getting stronger: the second official trailer

Are you ready to return to the cinema this Christmas with the protagonists of Sing 2 – Getting stronger, the colorful animated musical comedy sequel to the hit film of the same name, Sing? Our pets are preparing to debut on a bigger stage, leaving the Moon Theater for the big city. The film, produced by Illumination Entertainment and distributed by Universal Pictures International Italy will be released on December 23 in Italian cinemas.

Now, Universal Pictures International Italy has released the second official trailer of the film, while you can find the first one in our article!

Sing 2 – Getting stronger: the second trailer and the cast

In Sing 2 – Getting stronger, written and directed again by Garth Jennings (Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Son of Rambow – Rambo’s son, Sing) the protagonists will have to leave the Moon Theater to perform on the stage of a big city. Our pets will also have to embark on a mission to find rock legend Clay Calloway and convince him to return to the stage.

This is the official synopsis:

Packed with big dreams and spectacular hit songs, the film tells the story of the koala Buster Moon and other great animal stars, ready for their most dazzling and extravagant stage performance in the glamorous capital of entertainment. There’s only one hitch: they first have to convince the world’s loneliest rock star, played by legendary music icon Bono, to join them on his animated feature debut. Together with the protagonist Buster, the pig Rosita, the rocker porcupine Ash, the judicious gorilla Johnny, the shy elephant Meena and, of course, the extraordinary provocative pig Gunter have turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit. The ambitious koala, however, has a bigger dream: to debut a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City!

A truly stellar cast will lend their voices to the characters in the film, both in the original version and in the dubbed version, both proposed at the Torino Film Festival.

In the original version the koala Buster is played by the Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon lends its voice to the pig Rosita, Scarlett Johansson to rocker hedgehog Ash, while serious gorilla Johnny will have the voice of Taron Egerton, the shy elephant Meena that of Tory Kelly, the provocative little pig Gunter of Nick Kroll. To interpret the legend of rock, the lion Clay Calloway will be instead Bono.

As for the Italian dubbing we see the comedian and actor Frank Matano, give voice to Darius, the two young talents, Jenny De Nucci, rising star, actress, content creator, adored by the young and not so young audience who dubbed Porsha, a trendsetter, dancer and singer who can’t wait to shine on the stage of the new show conceived by Buster Moon while Valentina Vernia, TikTok star and dancer, who won the hearts of the youngest after participating in the talent AMICI, will be the voice of the amazing Nooshy who will also coach Johnny.

To complete the aces of the voice actors there will also be “Sugar” Fornaciari sugar, one of the most famous and recognizable Italian voices in the world, which perfectly reflects the character he will be lending his voice to, the iconic rock star Clay Calloway.

Below you can watch the trailer:

Retrieve the DVD of Sing on Amazon!