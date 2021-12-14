Sing 2, Matthew McConaughey talks about Bono’s presence

We Got This Covered re-launched Matthew McConaughey’s statement reported by Variety: “If the show is to be a success, we must have it on stage”

The expectation is growing more and more for the sequel to the blockbuster film, among the new-entries of the Bono cast. In the past few hours, the magazine We Got This Covered re-launched the statements made by Matthew McConaughey (PHOTO), and reported by Variety, concerning the involvement of the iconic Irish artist, class 1960.

Matthew McConaughey: “If the show is to be a success, we must have it on stage” deepening



Sing 2, final trailer of the highly anticipated sequel The film sees a return to directing Garth Jennings, in the cast many well-known faces of the golden world of Hollywood who have decided to lend their voices to the characters of the film, including the interpreters Scarlett Johansson, Pharrell Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Tori Kelly and Taron Egerton.

deepening



Sing 2, in the new trailer the pre-pandemic emotion of mega live VIDEO Now, about five years after the release of the first film, Sing 2 is preparing for its long-awaited debut on the big screen.

deepening



Sing 2, released a new promotional shot of the film A little while ago We Got This Covered reported the words of Matthew McConaughey who showed great enthusiasm for the presence of Bono: “We have involved with us a legend of rock and roll music from all over the world”.

deepening



Sing 2, the Italian cast of the film Later, the American actor, class 1969, added: “Having him in the film was like having Clay Calloway, the character that he will play in the film, is a great blow to have him ”. Finally, Matthew McConaughey concluded: “If the show is to be a success, we have to have it on stage.”

Sing, the success of the first film deepening



Sing 2, the first character posters of the film have been published The sequel will come after the great success achieved by Sing, able to cash over $ 630,000,000 at the international box office and win two nominations at the 74th edition of Golden Globe in the categories Best Original Song and Best Animated Film.