Sing 2, new Italian trailer with the new U2 song, an unpublished version of one of their classic
The 2nd video is out that anticipates what we will see in the sequel. Not only what we will see: also what we will hear. It should be said since music is inextricably linked to images. The film that sees / hears Bono as the uvula of rocker Clay Calloway highlights the collaboration with U2, who signed the soundtrack. In addition to the unreleased track presented by the Irish band in this new adventure by Buster Moon & Co., there is a goosebumps remake of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”
Universal Pictures likes to win easy: take an exciting musical adventure like the one told in Sing; make it an even more musical and even more exciting sequel; writing as the vocal interpreter of the legendary retired rocker Bono Vox himself; collaborates with him and with U2 to write the soundtrack of the film and… There is nothing more to add, that’s enough.
In these hours the second Italian trailer of Sing 2 and really there would be nothing more to add: words are lacking.
To understand what kind of aphonia we are talking about, just take a look at the video at the head of this article. Indeed, a glance is not enough: even the ears are to be involved 100%, so make sure you have the volume activated. He is tall, very tall.
The second official video that teases what we’ll see in the highly anticipated sequel offers a taste of what we’ll hear, too. This time it is really appropriate to underline it since the music here is inextricably linked to the images.
The film sees Bono vocally interpret rock legend Clay Calloway and further underlines the collaboration with him and his band, U2, thanks to the exclusive presence of the legendary rock group in the soundtrack.
A few hours ago U2 shared their unreleased song, titled, on their official YouTube channel “Your Song Saved My Life”. This is a song never heard before that the Irish band presented on the occasion of this new musical adventure of the koala Buster Moon and his cast.
But that’s not all: to add thrills to thrills, notes have been added to notes. The second trailer of Sing 2 released by Universal Pictures is based on a goosebumps remake of one of the hottest U2 hits in history: “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”. This is the second single from the album The Joshua Tree, released in 1987.
We want to bet that, listening to this new version of the now definable song a classic (but precisely in the sense of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, to understand its importance in the seven notes), can’t you hold back your tears?
Sing 2 will come out alone at the cinema on December 23rd. This Christmas is likely the song Merry Christmas be replaced by “Your Song Saved My Life”, know that. And certainly from this one new version of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”. Impossible not to hum it in the loop, seeing is believing.
You can watch but above all listen to the official trailer of the film “Sing 2” in the video that you find at the top of this article.
At the bottom of this piece you will find the unreleased song by U2, “Your Song Saved My Life”, present in the soundtrack of the film.
The film
U2, Your Song Saved My Life: the preview of the new single on TikTok
As the title itself reveals, Sing 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film, Sing.
This second act is a computer-animated musical comedy written and directed by Garth Jennings (Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Son of Rambow – Rambo’s son and also the first Sing), produced by Illumination Entertainment and distributed by Universal Pictures.
The new chapter of what is now a franchise is a second act that does not betray the premises, those of the narrative prequel that had so excited us, making us follow the vicissitudes of a group of animals struggling with a singing competition aimed at bringing back the Moon Theater in its old splendor to finally save it from definitive and irreversible closure.
In Sing 2 the protagonists will leave the Moon Theater to go and perform on the stage of a big city.
Once again we see the theatrical impresario, the koala Buster Moon, in the foreground, surrounded by what at the end of the first film becomes his cast.
Everyone will have to focus on the all-important debut of their new show, which will take place on the coveted stage of the Crystal Tower Theater in the all-light city (of the limelight / debut), Redshore City.
To intricate the plot – flavoring the recipe with spicy notes of action, adventure and mystery – there’s a mission to find one of rock’s greatest living legends, the lion Clay Calloway. The arduous task will be not only to find him but also, indeed above all, to convince him to go on stage once again. Together with them.
And if the spicy notes of action, mystery and adventure aren’t enough for you, know that there are also equally captivating notes: the musical ones emitted by Bono and his U2 himself.
The vocal cast (original and Italian)
Sing 2, the Italian cast of the film
In the original version, the koala Buster is played by Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey (as in the first film).
Reese Witherspoon is the uvula of the pig Rosita, Scarlett Johansson is that of the rocker hedgehog Ash.
The gorilla Johnny is played by the voice of Taron Egerton, the shy elephantess Meena will have the vocal cords of Tory Kelly and Gunter instead the voice of Nick Kroll.
Playing the rock legend, the lion Clay Calloway, will be Bono.
As for the vocal cast of our local edition, Francesco Prando will be Buster Moon; comedian and actor Frank Matano will play Darius; Jenny De Nucci will be Porsha Crystal; Valentina Vernia will lend her voice to Nooshy and, listen listen (literally): instead of Bono we will have our legendary rock star, namely Adelmo Fornaciari, better known by the general public as Zucchero “Sugar” Fornaciari.
The strength of this film? The emotion of the concert, off limits in pandemic times
Sing 2, Bono of U2 and Pharrell Williams in the sequel to the cast of the film
The subtitle of Sing 2, in our local edition, it reads: “Always stronger”.
A prophetic subtitle because what this film – even before its highly anticipated release – is turning out to be something ever stronger.
The unprecedented power of the musical adventure that Garth Jennings tells with this new work lies in the fact that it seems more like the date of a highly anticipated live concert rather than a film.
The franchise is turning out to be an exciting musical tour and, if Buster & Co.’s first concert was in 2016 (i.e. in unsuspecting times as far as live music is off limits since well before the outbreak of the pandemic), this time the things have changed a lot.
On December 23, 2021, the release date of Sing 2, it sounds very different, precisely because it plays unusually: after months and months of locked stages, absolutely forbidden live music, empty arenas and stadiums, finally being able to enjoy a musical adventure with a concert epic like what we will see and hear in this film brings tears to your eyes.
A new audience, changed and deeply marked by the pandemic
U2, October: story of the album released 40 years ago
Certainly this sequel encounters souls quite changed from those of the first film: the fans of music hungry to listen to it live, the many workers in the sector who unfortunately have not been able to practice their profession for too long, all the huge machine that used to roar and who had to suddenly turn off his engine are today a sore chorus. But this choir will perhaps find in this film the strength not to lose heart, hoping to return to the glories of the mega concert that Buster Moon the impresario and all the other singers will give us.
The fact of going out in 2021 pays Sing 2 even more unmissable than it would be if everything we have lived – and are still living today, alas – it was just a bad dream.
The health emergency taught us that human relationships and music help in all moments of one’s life, including the most critical and dark ones when singing on the balconies made us hope that everything could go well. Let’s now sing together with Buster Moon and his cast, enjoying all the excitement of a great live event that will enter the history of the big screen. Hoping to see many more, live and without fear of contagion.
Below you can listen to U2’s unreleased song, “Your Song Saved My Life”, featured on the “Sing 2” soundtrack.