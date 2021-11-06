Sing 2, new Italian trailer with the new U2 song, an unpublished version of one of their classic

The 2nd video is out that anticipates what we will see in the sequel. Not only what we will see: also what we will hear. It should be said since music is inextricably linked to images. The film that sees / hears Bono as the uvula of rocker Clay Calloway highlights the collaboration with U2, who signed the soundtrack. In addition to the unreleased track presented by the Irish band in this new adventure by Buster Moon & Co., there is a goosebumps remake of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

Universal Pictures likes to win easy: take an exciting musical adventure like the one told in Sing; make it an even more musical and even more exciting sequel; writing as the vocal interpreter of the legendary retired rocker Bono Vox himself; collaborates with him and with U2 to write the soundtrack of the film and… There is nothing more to add, that’s enough.

In these hours the second Italian trailer of Sing 2 and really there would be nothing more to add: words are lacking.

To understand what kind of aphonia we are talking about, just take a look at the video at the head of this article. Indeed, a glance is not enough: even the ears are to be involved 100%, so make sure you have the volume activated. He is tall, very tall.

The second official video that teases what we’ll see in the highly anticipated sequel offers a taste of what we’ll hear, too. This time it is really appropriate to underline it since the music here is inextricably linked to the images.

The film sees Bono vocally interpret rock legend Clay Calloway and further underlines the collaboration with him and his band, U2, thanks to the exclusive presence of the legendary rock group in the soundtrack.

A few hours ago U2 shared their unreleased song, titled, on their official YouTube channel “Your Song Saved My Life”. This is a song never heard before that the Irish band presented on the occasion of this new musical adventure of the koala Buster Moon and his cast.

But that’s not all: to add thrills to thrills, notes have been added to notes. The second trailer of Sing 2 released by Universal Pictures is based on a goosebumps remake of one of the hottest U2 hits in history: “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”. This is the second single from the album The Joshua Tree, released in 1987.

We want to bet that, listening to this new version of the now definable song a classic (but precisely in the sense of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, to understand its importance in the seven notes), can’t you hold back your tears?

Sing 2 will come out alone at the cinema on December 23rd. This Christmas is likely the song Merry Christmas be replaced by “Your Song Saved My Life”, know that. And certainly from this one new version of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”. Impossible not to hum it in the loop, seeing is believing.

You can watch but above all listen to the official trailer of the film “Sing 2” in the video that you find at the top of this article.

At the bottom of this piece you will find the unreleased song by U2, “Your Song Saved My Life”, present in the soundtrack of the film.