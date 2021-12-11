Sing 2: premiered only in cinemas on 11 and 12 December

Sing 2, the famous animated musical comedy and sequel to the successful film of the same name, will only be screened in cinemas on 11 and 12 December 2021

Sing 2, the new chapter in the Illumination animated franchise, written and directed again by Garth Jennings, will premiere in theaters on December 11 and 12. Sing, the original film, featured a group of animals organizing a singing contest to restore the Moon Theater to its former glory and save it from closure.

Sing 2 – Getting stronger: a scene from the film

In Sing 2 – Stronger and Stronger, the protagonists will have to leave the Moon Theater to perform on the stage of a big city. The film always follows the exploits of koala Buster Moon and his cast, who must now focus on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glistening Redshore City. The protagonists will also have to embark on a mission to find rock legend Clay Calloway and convince him to return to the stage.

To lend the voice to the characters of the film will be a truly stellar cast, both in the original version and in the Italian one: in the English version the koala Buster is played by Matthew McConaughey while Reese Witherspoon lends his voice to the pig Rosita and Scarlett Johansson to rocker hedgehog Ash.

The cast of Italian voices is made up of comedian and actor Frank Matano, who is incredibly talented just like the character he will be giving his voice to: the brilliant Darius. The cast also includes two young talents, Jenny De Nucci, rising star, actress, content creator, adored by young and old audiences. She will voice Porsha, a trendsetter, dancer and singer who can’t wait to shine on the stage of the new show conceived by Buster Moon.

Valentina Vernia, TikTok star and dancer, just like the character to whom she will lend her voice, has won the hearts of the youngest after participating in the talent AMICI. Valentina AKA Banana will be the voice of the amazing Nooshy who will also coach Johnny. To complete the aces of the voice actors there will also be Zucchero, one of the most famous and recognizable Italian voices in the world, who perfectly reflects the character he will be lending his voice to, the iconic rock star Clay Calloway.