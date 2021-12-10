Sing 2 premieres in cinemas on 11 and 12 December

It is about to arrive in the cinemas of the boot, sequel to the cartoon by Illumination Entertainment which, in 2016, grossed as much as 634 million dollars (via Box Office Mojo) and was received by critics in a very satisfactory way (here is the page of the film on Rotten Tomatoes).

Universal will bring to the cinema Sing 2 starting from 23 December, but, on 11 December and 12, it will be previewed in various theaters of the boot. Below you will find the press release released by the national division of the major a little while ago.

Sing 2 PREVIEW

11 AND 12 DECEMBER

FROM 23 DECEMBER

#OnlyAlCinema

Sing 2, the new chapter of the Illumination animated franchise, will arrive in the next Christmas holidays. Written and directed again by Garth Jennings (Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, 2005; Son of Rambow, 2007; Sing, 2016) Sing 2 is a colorful animated musical comedy, the sequel to the hit film of the same name, Sing , which saw a group of animals organize a singing competition in order to restore the Moon Theater to its former glory and save it from closure.

In Sing 2 the protagonists will have to leave the Moon Theater to perform on the stage of a big city. The film always follows the exploits of koala Buster Moon and his cast, who must now focus on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glistening Redshore City. The protagonists will also have to embark on a mission to find rock legend Clay Calloway and convince him to return to the stage.

Will the characters in Sing 2 – Getting Stronger and Stronger pull him out of his isolation?

A truly stellar cast will lend their voices to the characters in the film, both in the original and dubbed versions, both proposed at the Torino Film Festival.

In the original version the koala Buster is played by Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon lends his voice to the pig Rosita, Scarlett Johansson to the rocker hedgehog Ash, while the serious gorilla Johnny will have the voice of Taron Egerton, the shy elephant Meena that of Tory Kelly, Nick Kroll’s provocative Gunter pig. Playing the rock legend, the lion Clay Calloway will instead be Bono.

The cast of the Italian voices is made up of comedian and actor Frank Matano, incredibly talented just like the character he will lend his voice to, the brilliant Darius!

The cast also includes two young talents, Jenny De Nucci, rising star, actress, content creator, adored by young and old audiences. She will voice Porsha, a trendsetter, dancer and singer who can’t wait to shine on the stage of the new show conceived by Buster Moon.

Valentina Vernia, TikTok star and dancer, just like the character to whom she will lend her voice, has won the hearts of the youngest after participating in the talent AMICI. Valentina AKA Banana will be the voice of the amazing Nooshy who will also coach Johnny.

To complete the dubbing aces there will also be Zucchero “Sugar” Fornaciari, one of the most famous and recognizable Italian voices in the world, which perfectly reflects the character to whom he will be lending his voice, the iconic rock star Clay Calloway.

Produced by Illumination Entertainment, distributed by Universal Pictures International Italy, Sing 2 premieres on 11 and 12 December, and from 23 December #SoloAlCinema.