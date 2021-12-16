News

‘Sing 2’, preview the clip with Zucchero’s voice

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read

Can a sequel be any better than the original? Difficult, but Sing 2 – Getting stronger equals Chapter 1, and as a guest star perhaps surpasses it.

The true cult character of this new adventure – which sees the koala Buster Moon (original Matthew McConaughey) and his group of singing animals intent on making it big with a musical in Las Vegas (pardon: Redshore City) – is in fact the lion-rocker Clay Calloway, rescued from the occasion by the hedgehog Ash (voiced in English by Scarlett Johansson).

And also the lion’s voice is very cult: if in the original it has that of Bono from U2, in the Italian edition it has the equally unmistakable tone of our Zucchero “Sugar” Fornaciari. For the occasion, Bono also composed an original song for the film: Your Song Saved My Life, which is heard on the credits.

In the cast of the Italian voices there are also Frank Matano (Darius) and Adriano Giannini (Jimmy Crystal), while in the original version Reese Witherspoon (the pig Rosita), Taron Egerton (the gorilla Johnny), Tori Kelly (the elephant Meena) are reconfirmed. , in addition to the new entries Pharrell Williams (Alfonso) and Halsey (Porsha).

Sing 2 – Getting stronger, written and directed by Garth Jennings, will be in Italian cinemas from next December 23rd.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The EU finances synthetic meat but the “cultured” steak divides

October 26, 2021

Covid, mandatory quarantine for everyone, but not for Nicole Kidman: it is controversial

September 11, 2021

Bitcoin Adoption Won’t Affect El Salvador’s Talks With The IMF From CoinTelegraph

October 20, 2021

Hugh Jackman and the dig at Ryan Reynolds | Cinema

September 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button