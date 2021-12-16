‘Sing 2’, preview the clip with Zucchero’s voice

Can a sequel be any better than the original? Difficult, but Sing 2 – Getting stronger equals Chapter 1, and as a guest star perhaps surpasses it.

The true cult character of this new adventure – which sees the koala Buster Moon (original Matthew McConaughey) and his group of singing animals intent on making it big with a musical in Las Vegas (pardon: Redshore City) – is in fact the lion-rocker Clay Calloway, rescued from the occasion by the hedgehog Ash (voiced in English by Scarlett Johansson).

And also the lion’s voice is very cult: if in the original it has that of Bono from U2, in the Italian edition it has the equally unmistakable tone of our Zucchero “Sugar” Fornaciari. For the occasion, Bono also composed an original song for the film: Your Song Saved My Life, which is heard on the credits.

In the cast of the Italian voices there are also Frank Matano (Darius) and Adriano Giannini (Jimmy Crystal), while in the original version Reese Witherspoon (the pig Rosita), Taron Egerton (the gorilla Johnny), Tori Kelly (the elephant Meena) are reconfirmed. , in addition to the new entries Pharrell Williams (Alfonso) and Halsey (Porsha).

Sing 2 – Getting stronger, written and directed by Garth Jennings, will be in Italian cinemas from next December 23rd.