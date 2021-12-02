Sing 2: preview, trailer, plot, songs and review

We previewed the new Illumination film, Sing 2. The first chapter, released in 2016, had had some success, grossing more than $ 600,000.00 and finding favor with both the public and critics: it was therefore a matter of time before the sequel was announced.

To be honest, especially in the animation world, it’s hard to find sequels that compare with the original film, so Sing 2 is already on the uphill road. Will he have managed to meet expectations?

Sing 2: the plot

In Sing 2, Buster Moon and his cast push their talents beyond their local theater, hoping to perform at the most prestigious venue in the world’s entertainment capital: the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

But without connections, they will first have to sneak into Crystal Entertainment’s offices and impress the powerful and selfish entertainment mogul – and likely gangster – wolf, Jimmy Crystal, to prove they are worthy of his stage. Crystal will allow them to perform, provided Buster convinces the loneliest rock legend in the world, the lion Clay Calloway, to come out of his self-imposed isolation after the death of his wife and convince him to perform in the show.

The success of Sing

But let’s start from the beginning, that is, from the success of Sing.

At the heart of the 2016 feature film plot was the importance of believing in yourself and pursuing your dreams: these were the aspects, together with the soundtrack of course, that hit the hearts of audiences and critics alike. Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination said, “Sing worked on multiple levels, hit emotionally and was delightfully fun, giving viewers a way to relate to the characters’ stories. One of the wonderful things about having an ensemble cast is that the audience chooses a character to enter the film, and when the audience’s enthusiasm for a film is primarily rooted in the character, you have fulfilled an opportunity. “

The Sing franchise was born from the success that talent shows have had in the last 20 years of world television history: X-Factor, American Idol, The Voice are just some of the examples. I have a talent and I want to show it to the whole world, whatever the cost: this is the idea behind the success of these projects and of Sing.

As soon as the idea of ​​shooting a sequel took shape, writer / director Garth Jennings was more than happy to return to the Sing franchise, revealing that “My participation in the first chapter was an extraordinary experience, so the desire to make Sing 2 was partly due to the possibility of collaborating again with Chris Meledandri and all the amazing people of Illumination, but also because these characters we had invented seemed to be right for another bigger story. Somehow we were just at the beginning ”.

The purpose of Sing 2

If Sing was about finding the courage to pursue your dreams, Sing 2 is about overcoming the limits that others place on our dreams, or that we set ourselves.

At the beginning of the film, Buster Moon has a hit show at his local theater, but wonders if he has reached the maximum of his potential. When Suki Lane, a talent scout, tells Buster that his show isn’t enough for big leagues, he gets discouraged… but still decides not to give up and pursue his dream of producing a show in a big city theater. Buster rejects the limit that others impose on him and decides to bet everything on himself and his cast.

Writer-director Garth Jennings Jennings himself put a lot of his own personal experience into these two films. And this is perhaps the most convincing aspect of these two films: “At the beginning I had ideas, but not very ambitious: new things always emerge that I hadn’t thought of, above all because our expectations across the board had grown enormously. And with them new challenges arose. In a sense we found ourselves in the same position as our protagonists; we wanted to go beyond what we had achieved the first time. In every respect, we were looking to take it to the next level ”.

Sing 2: the music

All this is accompanied by increasingly exciting musical numbers: Sing 2 is a kind of nirvana for music lovers, because it includes more than 40 classic and contemporary hit songs ranging from pop to rock and from K-pop to Latin, and from the likes of Billie Eilish, Drake, The Weeknd, Prince, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The film features three U2 songs, including the hits “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, “Where The Streets Have No Name” and “Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”, plus a new original U2 song written exclusively for the film, “Your Song Saved My Life”. The song marks U2’s first new release since 2019.

The brilliant musical executive producer Harvey Mason JR., Currently the acting head of the Grammy organization, is back on the score. He was the one who worked closely with each of the actors in their musical performances for the film: just to say, Scarlett Johansson’s version of U2’s “Stuck In A Moment” was performed live in just one take. No manipulation, no autotune, just her and a guitar.

New voices in Sing 2: the voice actors



Alongside the voices we had already known in the first chapter (Matthew Mcconaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll) also join the adventure: Bobby Cannavale, who lends his voice to Jimmy Crystal, the owner of the Crystal Tower Theater in socialite Redshore City, Pharrell Williams as Alfonso, a big-hearted businessman who runs an ice cream truck parked in front of the Crystal Tower Theater, Halsey as Porsha, the spoiled daughter of ruthless tycoon Jimmy Crystal, and finally Bono, who voices legendary lion Clay Calloway.

Sing 2 and the spectacular choreography

Another fundamental element of the film is certainly the choreography, in particular for the plot of Johnny. No one was better qualified than the acclaimed choreographer Sherrie Silver. This is not Silver’s first “digital” experience, who had already choreographed animation sequences for Donald Glover’s Guava Island and a Pixel 3 commercial: Sing 2 is, however, her first feature film work. animation. During the crafting process, the choreographer found that the main difference between choreographing an animated sequence versus a live-action sequence was that animated characters have no limits to their body movements. “In animation, all the illustrators can draw is what the characters can do. An example is when I spun Nooshy several times, while my dancer was only able to do 3 spins. Nooshy does about 6, and even faster than real dancers can ever try to do ”.

Silver worked closely with the animators at every stage of the process: they gave her some drawings that included the characters and the plot, then she listened to the music and created the moves on it that she sent back to the animators with slowed-down tutorials, to make sure the more complicated ones were done correctly. What surprised Silver most about working on Sing 2 was watching the hard work of the illustration and animation crew. “There are so many stages to get to the final animations, and I was blown away when I saw the whole process. Now I understand why it takes so long to create such a film ”.

Sing 2: review

Sentimentality, as already mentioned above, has always been a strong point of the Sing series, but here it is even better integrated into the story than before, as each main character is given a gripping challenge to overcome: Rosita’s fear of some stunts in the show put her at risk of losing the lead role, Johnny doubts himself as a dancer due to his terrifying coach, and Meena is struggling with the romance of her song, especially since she never even gave her first. kiss. At first glance, these interests may seem small and trivial, but they are represented in a way that makes them recognizable to every member of the audience.

The most interesting part of the film is undoubtedly the one where Ash confronts Clay Calloway (his longtime role model) and helps him overcome his grief following the death of his wife 15 years earlier. We admit we were also moved during these scenes. And in the end, that’s what’s left to us: a series of extremely sentimental stories that may not aim to amaze us, but certainly hit us in the heart. It’s rare for a sequel to come close to the power of its predecessor, but Sing 2 is that rare sequel that fans might even prefer to the first movie.

Sing 2 will be released in theaters on December 23, all you have to do is go and see it to decide if we are right or wrong.