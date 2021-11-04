Sing 2, released a new promotional shot of the film

The photo stars the actors who have lent their voices in the original version of the film

From Matthew McConaughey (PHOTO) to Pharrell Williams passing through Reese Witherspoon, Tori Kelly And Taron Egerton. In the past few hours People has exclusively released a new shot of the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film.

Sing 2, the Italian cast of the film And the 2016 when Sing arrives on the big screen immediately conquering viewers, the film written and directed by Garth Jennings proves to be an extraordinary success, grossing over $ 630,000,000 at the international box office. The film also obtained critical acclaim by winning two prestigious nominations at the 74th edition of Golden Globe in the categories Best Original Song And Best Animated Film.

Sing 2, the official trailer of the animated musical About five years after the release of the work, the sequel is now preparing to make its long-awaited debut. A little while ago the magazine People gave the audience a preview shot with the main characters and faces of the show called to lend them their voices in the original version.

Sing 2, the first character posters of the film have been published The image, also relaunched by the Twitter account @PopCrave, sees the actors and their respective characters as protagonists, among them Scarlett Johansson (PHOTO), Halsey And Bono. Great curiosity from the public, eager now to know the new fun adventures of Buster Moon, Rosita, Ash and companions.