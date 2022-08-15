Sing 2: the celebrated sequel to one of the best animated films of the last decade | FAME
One of the most anticipated premieres of HBO Max has just come true streaming platform, after the success of its first installment. This is the second part of one of the most successful animated films of recent years and that has a cast made up of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, among others. The film hit theaters during December 2021.
now it is found available online, with a story that has not clashed with what was seen in the first film. With great voices, songs and a moving plotthe sequel has lived up to expectations.
Is about “song 2″ (”Sings! two” either “Sing 2: Come and sing again!“), the Garth Jennings animated filmwho writes and directs this musical comedy that raised more than $410 million at the box office. Here we tell you about the plot and how to watch it on the streaming platform.
WHAT IS “SING 2″ ABOUT?
the tape continues the story of the new buster moon theaterwho now wants to take a bigger step in his career: succeed in redshore city with an original program that brings together the singers who surprised their audience in the first film. For this, they will have an audition with Jimmy Crystalone of the most influential and evil moguls in entertainment.
Buster gathers his stars and they present their show to Crystal.who despises them as he did before Suki Lane. However, it will be Gunter who pulls out an ace up his sleeve by saying that his show would bring rock star Clay Calloway. This does interest Crystal, who immediately agrees.
In this way, Buster will try not only to convince Clay to return to the stage, but also You will have to put on the show of your life. The problems, of course, will not be lacking among the cast members. However, the songs promise to captivate all viewers.
Between a plot of intrigue, betrayals and a lot of music, “Sing 2″ manages to replicate the success of the celebrated first installmentwith a funny and moving story about differences and dreams.
WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “SING 2″?
- Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon
- Reese Witherspoon as Rosita
- Scarlett Johansson as Ash
- Taron Egerton as Johnny
- Tori Kelly as Meena
- Nick Kroll as Gunther
- Garth Jennings as Mrs. Crawley
- Nick Offerman as Norman
- Bobby Cannavale as Jimmy Crystal
- Halsey as Porsha Crystal
- Pharrell Williams as Alfonso
- Letitia Wright as Nooshy
- Eric Andre as Darius
- Chelsea Peretti as Suki Lane
- Bonus as Clay Calloway
HOW TO WATCH “SING 2″?
Tape “Sing 2” by Garth Jennings is available on the streaming platform hbo max from Friday, August 12. To watch the movie online, you can click on this link.