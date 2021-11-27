Sing 2. The film review

The first chapter of Sing it was the demonstration, to oneself before others, of possessing a value, a quality, something magical present in each of us. A story of revenge, a redemption from disappointment, and the possibility of going beyond an already defined role to chase a dream. This second part, also written and directed by Garth Jennings, partially mitigates this discourse, and tries to recalibrate the objectives of the group led by Buster Moon. After learning to float, you need to sail under full sail. The leap forward is the realization of a show in a big city, on an important stage, the Crystal Tower Theater, in Redshore City, the entertainment capital. And obtained the opportunity to make it happen, to make the show leave you speechless.

————————————————– ————-

The BLACK FRIDAY of WILD PATHS is back!

————————————————– ————-

The plot is linear, developed to give pride of place to the real dynamic engine of the whole affair, that is the music, especially the pop repertoire, for example, among many others, And I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For of U2. If a small space is still reserved for auditions in salsa talent, the real difference is the choreography, this time really impressive, built on the potential of the protagonists. And the addition of new characters destined to have a prominent place in subsequent sequels, Porsche, daughter of producer Jimmy Crystal, Clay Calloway, a singer now far from the scene after the death of his wife and Nooshy, a street dancer of absolute talent. The evening of the premiere, a topical scene of the film, is an apotheosis of singing and dancing, an already explosive mixture, made fabulous by the choices allowed by the animation, almost devoid of brakes for the realization.

————————————————– ———

DOCUSFERA films, meetings, master classes, workshops on the Italian documentary

————————————————– ———

The cast of voices in the original version is what could be called stellar: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Pharrell Williams, Bono (Vox). The Italian version instead makes use of the participation of Zucchero and Frank Matano.

The pace is excellent thanks to a script oriented more to respect the exact turning points than to attempt forays into unknown areas. And careful to mitigate the moments of tension, despite another novelty, the presence of a real villain, Jimmy Crystal, a wealthy producer with egocentric and aggressive ways. The rest is a deepening of the existing material, Johnny’s artistic evolution, Rosita’s struggle to overcome each time a new limit, the eccentric Norman, the embarrassment of Meena. A choral story that revolves around the figure of Moon, and his problems in showing the world that he is not a failure, a pilot of a close-knit group and driven by the exuberance of the notes, a way of touching topics such as fatality, tenacity , improvisation, imagination, friendship.

The result is a lot of fun, however, in pursuing inclusion and accepting the difference, turning it into a reason for strength. And even if there was a weakness, it would be a starting point to improve. The rational objection could leverage an abundance of clichés, the secret is to get carried away in the utopia of emotions.

The evaluation of the Sentieri Selvaggi film

The vote of the readers

0

(0 votes)

