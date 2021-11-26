“Sing 2”: the importance of believing in your dreams

Cinema

26 November 21 / Written by: Giuliana Lorenzo

Premiere 11 and 12 December and in cinemas from 23 December

The protagonists of Sing they are coming back. The new Illumination cartoon arrives at the cinema, Sing 2.

The film will premiere on December 11 and 12 and then hit theaters on December 23.

Dances, songs and dreams: the mix that the film gives is this. A nice comedy, with a touch of irony and food for thought.

SINOSSI

In Sing 2 the protagonists will have to leave the Moon Theater to perform on the stage of a big city. The film always follows the exploits of koala Buster Moon and his cast, who must now focus on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glistening Redshore City. The protagonists will also have to embark on a mission to find rock legend Clay Calloway and convince him to return to the stage.

In the original version the koala Buster is played by Matthew McConaughey.

Reese Witherspoon lends his voice to the pig Rosita.

Scarlett Johansson to the rocker hedgehog Ash, while the serious gorilla Johnny will have the voice of Taron Egerton. The shy elephant Meena that of Tory Kelly, the provocative little pig Gunter of Nick Kroll. To interpret the legend of rock, the lion Clay Calloway will be instead Bono.

The Italian voices of Sing 2

The cast of the Italian voices is made up of the comedian and actor Frank Matano who will lend the voice, the brilliant Darius.

In the cast also two young talents, Jenny De Nucci, rising star, actress, content creator, adored by young and old audiences.

She will voice Porsha, a trendsetter, dancer and singer who can’t wait to shine on the stage of the new show conceived by Buster Moon.

Valentina Vernia, TikTok star and dancer, just like the character to whom she will lend her voice, has won the hearts of the youngest after participating in the talent AMICI. Valentina AKA Banana will be the voice of the amazing Nooshy who will also coach Johnny.

To complete the aces of the voice actors there will also be “Sugar” Fornaciari sugar, one of the most famous and recognizable Italian voices in the world, which perfectly reflects the character he will be lending his voice to, the iconic rock star Clay Calloway.

Each character, with its characteristics, sends a message. Each of them has weaknesses which, however, together are overcome or seen with a different eye.

From Mister Moon’s determination to Rosita’s dream, to Clay’s loneliness and sense of loss.