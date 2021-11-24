Sing 2, the new trailer

Produced by Illumination Entertainment, distributed by Universal Pictures International Italy, Sing 2 will open the 39th Torino Film Festival on November 26, 2021, will premiere on 11 and 12 December and will arrive in all cinemas from 23 December.

SYNOPSIS

The film tells the story of the koala Buster Moon and other big animal stars, ready for their most dazzling and extravagant stage performance in the most glamorous entertainment capital. There’s only one hitch: they first have to convince the world’s loneliest rock star, played by legendary music icon Bono, to join them on his animated feature debut. Written and directed by director Garth Jennings, Sing 2 introduces new characters played by music stars Bono, Pharrell Williams And Halsey, by Black Panther actress Letitia Wright and comedians Eric André and Chelsea Peretti.

In the original version the koala Buster is played by the Oscar winner® Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon lends his voice to the pig Rosita, Scarlett Johansson to hedgehog rocker Ash, while the serious gorilla Johnny will have the voice of Taron Egerton, the shy elephant Meena that of Tory Kelly, the provocative pig Gunter of Nick Kroll. Playing the rock legend, the lion Clay Calloway will instead be Bono.

Frank Matano double the character of Darius. At his side Jenny De Nucci who instead will give voice to the character of Porsha, trendsetter and dancer. Complete the group Valentina Vernia voice of Nooshy, star of TikTok and dancer known for her participation in Friends. Exceptional guest star Sugar, voice actor of rock star Clay Calloway, whose original voice is that of Bono Vox, leader of U2.