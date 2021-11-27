Sing 2 – The official Italian trailer

Sing 2, the new chapter of the Illumination animated franchise, will arrive in the next Christmas holidays.

Packed with big dreams and spectacular hit songs, the film tells the story of the koala Buster Moon and other great animal stars, ready for their most dazzling and extravagant stage performance in the glamorous capital of entertainment. There’s only one hitch: they first have to convince the world’s loneliest rock star, played by legendary music icon Bono, to join them on his animated feature debut. Sing 2 is written and directed by acclaimed director Garth Jennings and introduces new characters played by music stars Bono, Pharrell Williams and Halsey, Black Panther actress Letitia Wright and comedians Eric André and Chelsea Peretti. Together with the protagonist Buster (with the voice of Oscar®️ winner Matthew McConaughey), the piglet Rosita (with the voice of the Oscar®️ winner Reese Witherspoon), the rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), the judicious gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), the shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, the extraordinary provocative pig Gunter (Nick Kroll) have turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit. The ambitious koala, however, has a bigger dream: to debut a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City! Without acquaintance, Buster and his friends must sneak into the celebrated offices of Crystal Entertainment, led by ruthless wolf tycoon Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale). In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter comes up with a bizarre idea that Buster quickly accepts: in their new show there will be a rock legend, the lion Clay Calloway (Bono). The problem is that the koala has never met Clay, an artist who moved away from the world of music more than ten years ago after the disappearance of his wife. As Gunter helps Buster come up with a theatrical masterpiece, amid the growing pressures and threats of Mr. Crystal, the koala embarks on a quest to find Clay and convince him to return to the stage. What begins as Buster’s big dream becomes a thrilling reminder of the great power that music has to heal even a broken heart. The film is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy, and combines a variety of rock classics and pop hits with thrilling and breathtaking performances, along with Illumination’s own humor and passion for the event film of the year. !

Genre: Animation

Original Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti, Bono

Written by: Garth Jennings

Directed by: Garth Jennings Produced by: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

