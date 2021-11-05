Sing 2: the original U2 song | Cinema
For the occasion, the singer also made an original song for the project entitled “Your Song Saved My Life”. You can hear it at the top of the page.
In the vocal cast they will return Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly And Nick Kroll, while among the new entries there will be Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Bono, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre And Chelsea Peretti.
Here is the synopsis of the film:
Buster (Oscar® winner Matthew Mcconaughey) and his cast made the New Moon Theater a local hit, but Buster has his sights set on a bigger prize: Debuting with a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But without knowledge, Buster and his cast – including sow Rosita (Oscar® winning Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), serious gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and , of course, the extraordinary provocative pig Gunter (Nick Kroll), must sneak into the world famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by a ruthless wolf tycoon named Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale). In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter spontaneously throws an idea that Buster easily accepts, promising that their new show will feature rock lion legend Clay Calloway (Bono). The problem is that Buster has never met Clay, an artist who walked away from the world over a decade ago and disappeared from circulation after the loss of his wife. As Gunter helps Buster dream of a theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) of Mr. Crystal Mount, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and convince him to return to the stage. What begins as Buster’s dream of great success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Sing 2 is written and directed by acclaimed director Garth Jennings and features, in addition to the roles of Bono and Cannavale, new characters played by music superstars Pharrell Williams and Halsey, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti. .
The first film was directed by Garth Jennings.
What do you think of this piece Sing 2? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!
SOURCE: U2