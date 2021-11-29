Sing 2, the review: pop divertissement, pure animated entertainment :: Blog on Today

5 years ago Sing broke through the cinemas around the world, grossing the beauty of 634,151,679 dollars after having cost just over 60. The umpteenth success of Illumination Entertainment created by Chris Meledandri, father of the Minions now returning to the cinema with Sing 2, opening film of the 39th Turin Film Festival.

The plot

Again written and directed by Garth Jennings, Sing 2 it comes back to life from where we left it, among the songs and ballets of the Moon Theater, in a world inhabited only and only by anthropomorphic animals. All the protagonists of the first chapter, now famous at home with sold out at breakneck speed, aim to perform in the city of dreams, a sort of Las Vegas with bombastic and millionaire shows. Redshore City awaits them together with the gigantic Crystal Tower Theater, where the koala impresario Buster Moon and his gang will have to give life to a sci-fi musical and track down the legend Clay Calloway, a rock lion who has disappeared and in fact retired for 15 years. In case they fail to do so they should contend with a fearsome producer, a hairless wolf who is ready to kill in order to win …

To the rhythm of music

61 songs, the vast majority of which are very famous. In Sing they sang and danced from start to finish, with this sequel following in his footsteps slavishly. A shy elephant, a talented gorilla, a mother pig, a porcupine guitarist, a pig with a German accent. All the talents listened to and loved in Sing return in this sequel that sees Miss Karen Crawly, the elderly iguana with a glass eye, historical assistant to Buster Moon, take off. It is she who gains more space than the previous title, she is the one who tears more smiles between a pop song and another, while the ruthless Jimmy Crystal wears the hair of the classic show business wolf, who does not look at anything or anyone in the face. If in Madagascar 3 the animation was almost totally concentrated inside a circus, doing fireworks on the notes of Katy Perry, in Sing 2 Garth Jennings looks to one of those mammoth theaters in Las Vegas where millionaire shows are born every year that attract thousands of viewers, peppered with catchy and famous songs.

What works and what doesn’t

Sing 2 it actually shows the birth of this colossal musical, from its conception to its complicated realization, underlining the importance of perseverance in the face of the realization of a dream, even when the latter appears impossible. Never give up on the first no received, especially if supported by talent. Compared to the original film Jennings clearly loses its originality, replicating the narrative structure that had been so successful in 2016. If at the time everything revolved around a sort of talent show, here the evolution turns towards the theatrical show, with an animation frenetic and relentless, visually dazzling and overwhelming, but undoubtedly less surprising.

The continuous pop background that accompanies the entire film, then, once again helps the digestibility of a sequel that allows itself the luxury of embarking Bono of U2 as an exceptional voice actor, in the role of the Lion of Rock Clay Calloway. Character who in Italy will have the voice of Zucchero “Sugar” Fornaciari, flanked for the occasion in the dubbing booth by Frank Matano, Jenny De Nucci and Valentina Vernia.

In the cast of highly confirmed original voices Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tory Kelly and Nick Kroll, with a trendsetter, singer “daughter of” and a street dancer among the unpublished characters of the film, which explicitly points again at once to entertain audiences of all ages, sowing smiles to the rhythm of music. Little or nothing demanding but undoubtedly funny, the film goes on autopilot and dares little, perhaps too little. But after the unexpected but well-deserved boom of 2016, Illumination Entertainment and Universal clearly aspired to this. To the animated lightheartedness.

Sing 2 will be released in Italian cinemas on December 23, 2021.

Rating: 6.5