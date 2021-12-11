Sing 2, the review

Sing 2 – Getting stronger: a scene from the film

With the Sing 2 review, which was the inaugural event, an international preview, of the 39. Turin Film Festival before arriving in our theaters on December 23, we return to the cheerful and colorful universe of Illumination Entertainment, the European-based animation studio that for some years has been fully owned by Universal, which has been distributing its films since 2010. A studio that, like all Hollywood realities, was hit by the pandemic and forced to postpone several projects (the sequel to the Minions, scheduled for July 2020, will arrive in cinemas two years later). These include the second episode of the adventures of the impresario Buster Moon and his unlikely band of great singers, who originally boast voices of the caliber of Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton (while Moon is Matthew McConaughey). The director Garth Jennings also returns, behind the camera again for an ambitious sequel and in several places nothing short of spectacular.

Aim for the biggest stage

Sing 2 – Getting Stronger begins with what appears to be a dream sequence based on the writings of Lewis Carroll, which we discover is actually part of a show staged by Moon. Among the spectators there is also a talent hunter, who however believes that the cheerful gang is not compatible with the quality standards of her employer, the tycoon Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale in English, Adriano Giannini in Italian) . Buster, however, does not give up and arrives in Redshore City – a sort of hybrid between Las Vegas and Disneyland – to convince Crystal. To save the situation is Gunter, who proposes the idea of ​​a musical set in space, with the songs of Clay Calloway (Bono in original, Zucchero in Italian). Moon at this point boasts a personal knowledge of the great singer, and promises to have him in the cast. There are only two problems: the band has three weeks to put on the show, under pain of the baleful anger of Crystal who heats up very easily; and convincing Calloway, who has lived as a hermit for fifteen years now, will not be easy at all …

Never give up on your dreams

The first Sing was the story of a group of people united by an unstoppable desire to show the world what they were capable of, and the sequel takes up that discourse on a larger scale: success, albeit of a medium-low level, there was. , but the doubts remain, even if not with such force as to completely kill the aspirations of the protagonists. And in fact, the film works especially when it focuses on that emotional aspect, comparing young talents and old glories with a sincerity skilfully supported by the vocal and singing performances of the entire cast. From that point of view, the double addition of Bono and Zucchero, two musical legends who also lend themselves to acting with taste, although with different approaches that justify the vision of both versions of the feature film (the Irish singer is almost unrecognizable in the spoken parts, while the Italian colleague, in the second animated experience after having edited the soundtrack of the local edition of Spirit – wild horse, is more easily identified).

But before getting to all this there is a first half a bit cumbersome, which gives the initial impression of a cauldron where everything in terms of gags and music licenses has been thrown, presumably having a budget greater than the progenitor. . A mixture that borders on inconsistency in the name of constant visual and auditory stimulation, which may please the smallest viewers but risks irritating parents and adult fans. But once that obstacle has been overcome, not unlike the obstacles that arise in the path of Moon and associates, this new adventure becomes a visual and emotional crescendo of no small importance, capable of demonstrating that Illumination, in its best moments, has nothing. to be envied by longer-lived realities such as Disney, Pixar and DreamWorks. And above all, thanks also to its narrative structure, it is the right festive fun to welcome families who are still reluctant to return after months of uncertainty related to the exits.