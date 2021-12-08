Sing 2: the special video for X Factor

Universal Pictures also brought Sing 2 to the X Factor stage in the new promo of the animated film, premiered on 11 and 12 and from 23 December in cinemas.

Participants a X Factor they love to dream big and perform on stage, just like the protagonists of Sing 2: here is the association proposed by the new commercial launched by Universal Pictures turns out to be perfect. The film, we remember, will arrive in all theaters on December 23rd, with premieres for the public already on December 11th and 12th.

The new chapter in the Illumination animated franchise is written and directed again by Garth Jennings (Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Son of Rambow – Rambo’s son, Sing) Sing 2 is a colorful animated musical comedy, the sequel to the hit film of the same name, Sing, which featured a group of animals organizing a singing contest to restore the Moon Theater to its former glory and save it from closure.

In Sing 2 the protagonists will have to leave the Moon Theater to perform on the stage of a big city. The film always follows the exploits of koala Buster Moon and his cast, who must now focus on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glittering Redshore City. The protagonists will also have to embark on a mission to find rock legend Clay Calloway and convince him to return to the stage.

In the original version the koala Buster is played by Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon lends his voice to the pig Rosita, Scarlett Johansson to the rocker hedgehog Ash, while the serious gorilla Johnny will have the voice of Taron Egerton, the shy elephant Meena that of Tory Kelly, Nick Kroll’s provocative Gunter pig. Playing the rock legend, the lion Clay Calloway will instead be Bono.

The cast of Italian voices includes comedian and actor Frank Matano, Jenny De Nucci, Valentina Vernia and Zucchero “Sugar” Fornaciari.

Read also:



