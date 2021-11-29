“Sing2”, Christmas at the cinema with the band of animals and the voices of Zucchero and Bono

Here comes the sequel to the hit animated film

The ramshackle band of colorful animals is back to make you laugh, dream and move. “Sing 2 – getting stronger” will be in cinemas from 23 December. This is the new chapter of “Sing”, a successful blockbuster film that recalls humanity through a group of animals.

Among the characters in action, Buster Moon, koala manager who never gets discouraged, an insecure piglet, a shy elephantine that is too romantic, an athletic gorilla, a hedgehog with a guitar, a long-limbed white wolf, talent scout full of malice and arrogance, his recommended daughter and, finally, a melancholy lion who has retired from the scene after the disappearance of his great love.

The film was written and directed once again by Garth Jennings. In the first film, Jennings had imagined a group of animals struggling with a singing competition to restore the Moon Theater to its former glory. Now, in “Sing2”, he stages the same protagonists but with a much higher goal: to debut with a new

show at the Crystal Tower Theater in Redshore City. It’s a very entertaining musical fairytale in which the group of animals show up on a talent show that could change their lives, a monochrome judge named Porsche Crystal. This is a truly ruthless white wolf in crushing the potential careers of aspiring artists; worms, mongooses and monkeys try their best to be chosen by singing and playing, but he presses a huge white button and,

after a few seconds, they are out, rejected. Buster Moon’s band is saved thanks to the promise of being able to bring in their show the rock-pop myth Calloway of which they falsely say they are friends.

Also in this second chapter of Sing the voices of the protagonists are entrusted to the great stars: in the original version the koala is played by the Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon instead lends the voice to the pig Rosita, Scarlett Johansson to the rocker hedgehog Ash, while the gorilla Johnny has the voice of Taron Egerton, the shy elephant Meena that of Tory Kelly and the provocative pig Gunter of Nick Kroll. Finally, to interpret the legend of rock, the lion Clay Calloway is Bono (our Zucchero dubbed him in Italian). In addition to Zucchero, the cast of Italian voices is composed of Frank Matano who gives the voice to Darius; Jenny De Nucci, young actress, who plays the beloved daughter of Porsha and Valentina Vernia, star and dancer of TikTok, just like the character she voices.

Angela Tangorra

@credits: image from Sing’s facebook profile