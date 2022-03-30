Singapore adopts a strategy of coexistence with the Covid and relaxes restrictions

An Apple store in Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands opened on September 10, 2020.

WALLACE WON EFE

Singapore adopts a strategy of coexistence with the covid that implies that from now on wearing a mask abroad will be optional and “most” of the restrictions to leave and enter the island will be “drastically simplified”, as announced today by the Prime Minister of Singapore. Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong.

Life will be “almost like before covid-19,” Lee said in a speech broadcast live by the main island media, including the daily The Straits Times.

The country, which has almost 90% of its population vaccinated with at least a double dose, has taken measures in recent months to open up to the world and keep your regional financial center statusthreatened by the pandemic and the consequent closure of borders.

Until now and for a few months, Singapore allows the quarantine-free entry for passengers from a specified list of countries as long as they were immunized and traveled on so-called VTL (Vaccinated Travel Lane) flights.

Now these restrictions may be relaxedas well as the required diagnostic tests that are still imposed before the trip and upon arrival, information that the authorities will update throughout the day, reports Efe.

Coexistence strategy with Covid

Among the measures, which will come into effect on March 29, there is also an increase in the number of people who can socialize at the same timefrom the current five to ten from the scheduled date.

The relaxation of constraints underpins the Singapore’s strategy of living with Covid-19a turn of the rudder set after inoculating the majority of its population during 2021, confirming the intention of the city-state to maintain its status as a financial center, in contrast to the quarantines that still prevail in its regional rival, Hong Kong.

Although the archipelago a micron wave has also passedthe high rate of vaccinations has not altered the direction of the strategy of learning to live with Covid-19, and the authorities have insisted that the positive asymptomatic or with moderate symptoms recover at home if they do not require hospital care.