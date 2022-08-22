Singapore announces that they will repeal the law that punishes homosexuality in the country

The Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, announced this Sunday that he will repeal Law 377A, which punishes homosexuality with a prison sentence of up to two yearsalthough it will amend the Constitution to protect marriage between men and women.

Lee has specified in a speech to the nation that social attitudes towards the LGBT community have changed “considerably”so it is timely to decriminalize relationships between men, considered in the Penal Code as a “serious indecency.”

“Yes ok we remain a largely conservative societygay people are now more accepted in Singapore, especially among younger Singaporeans,” the prime minister said, adding that “prevailing norms and values” protecting marriage will be upheld, according to CNA.

This same week, the deputy prime minister, Lawrence Wong, assured that the Singapore authorities valued repealing the law because it is “a marker of important values that matter to society,” according to Bloomberg.

However, authorities have noted that a revision of the rule, which dates back to colonial times and has not been actively enforced for more than a decade, it will not legalize same-sex marriage or change other issuessuch as adoption norms or educational values.