Singapore, Covid and the system that does not pay treatment to those who do not get vaccinated | Gramellini’s Coffee

From 8 December, a Singapore, the unvaccinated who fall ill with covid will have to be treated at their own expense. The bowels applaud: why pay intensive care to those who refuse to protect yourself? But the brain, the governing body of the democracies (lately a bit in crisis, like democracies) remains perplexed. If the principle that ai benefits of public health can access only those who have taken each precaution in order not to get sick, you risk one massacre. How would we put it with the compulsive eater of sweets afflicted with diabetes, with the smoker avid to which lung cancer was found and with the drinker serial attacked by liver cirrhosis? It’s a doctor that a wounded man was seen arriving in the emergency room accident automotive, before splinting his leg should ask him if he went green or red? Also to want to introduce one very dangerous Ethical Health, in many cases it would be extremely difficult to establish a correlation certain between the behavior of the patient and the disease.

There domestic partnership social an exercise of assistance continues towards the minorities, especially the ones that fit the boxes most, because it is based on assumption healthily selfish than sooner or later in one of those minorities we could end up too. Refusing to see the relapses of his choices over others, the no vax the unsocial for excellence. Does anyone really think that the best way to get him to change is to become like him?