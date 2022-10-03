Singapore GP 2022 formula 1 dates and times

The Singapore GP 2022 marks the return of Formula 1 to Southeast Asia, after a two-year absence due to the covid-19 pandemic, so it’s a cause for celebration, on a date that could give Max Verstappen his second Drivers’ Championship.

With the cancellation of the race in RussiaF1 had a couple of weeks off, which helped the teams rest from the triple date marathon with which they returned to action after the summer break, which was dominated by Verstappen.

Singapore debuted in Formula 1 in 2008 and due to the covid-19 pandemic it had to be absent for the past two seasons. Red Bull

The street layout of Marina Bayin Singapore, brings back fond memories for ferrariWell, that had been his most recent victory, until the one achieved by Charles Leclerc in Bahrain this year, but, on the other hand, it was also a moment that was ultimately negative, because the FIA ​​began to investigate his Power Unit and this led to it being banned by 2020 and the performance of the team it fell apart over the next two years.

Singapore It is one of the tightest and most technical tracks of the Formula 1 season, so the car must have a great balance and it is a very tough challenge for the car and the drivers, because although it is raced at night, the temperatures They are tall and humidity It challenges not only the physical condition of the pilots, but also the psychological one, to withstand fatigue.

Another important element in Marina Bay are the accidents and the deployment of the Safety Carwhich as we have seen this year, can add a dramatic twist to any Grand Prix, so we can expect a thrilling race.