Singapore, the no vax by choice will have to pay medical expenses if infected by Covid- Corriere.it

Singapore’s hard line in the fight against the pandemic. From 8 December, people who are not vaccinated by choice and fall ill with Covid will have to pay their medical bills. The announcement was made by the NGO Health Minister Ye Kung who spoke of the need to give an “important signal” to the no vax

. On the other hand, the medical costs for people not eligible for vaccination, such as children under 12 or people who cannot be immunized due to health problems, remain at the expense of the city-state. To those who are only partially vaccinated the costs for Covid-19 will not be charged until 31 December, in order to allow you to complete the vaccination process. Non-vaccinated people will still be able to take advantage of the normal ways of financing health care, where applicable.

The island is facing its worst wave of contagions since the beginning of the pandemic with around 2,000-3,000 new cases per day and some deaths. “Unvaccinated people represent a substantial majority of those in intensive care and contribute disproportionately to the pressure on our health infrastructure,” the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Singapore has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 85% of its population of 5.5 million vaccinated with two doses. Thanks to very strict measures, the city-state managed to contain the virus at the beginning of the pandemic with very strict measures but has recently seen an increase in the number of infections due to the Delta variant. The move by the Minister of Health is an “important signal” to push everyone to get immunized.

In Singapore the unvaccinated at this time make up the bulk of that patients require intensive hospital care and contribute disproportionately to the pressure on the state’s health resources. The government currently pays full Covid-19 medical bills for all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, with the exception of those who tested positive immediately after returning from a trip abroad.