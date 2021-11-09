Singapore will no longer treat people who do not get vaccinated “by choice” for free

From 8 December, three less than a month, no more free treatment for Covid for Singaporeans who have not been vaccinated for their own choice. This is what the government has announced, which is thus trying to stop the wave that is affecting the state, and which is affecting largely the unvaccinated. For those who have received a dose, there will be time until December 31 to complete the cycle: after that date, even those who have not taken the second dose will have to pay to be treated in the event of Covid hospitalization. On the other hand, the “bill” of care for those who cannot get vaccinated will remain with the health system: children under 12 and those with clinical reasons.

In Singapore, 85% of the inhabitants are fully vaccinated and 18% have already received the third “booster” dose. And “currently unvaccinated people make up a significant majority of those who need to be hospitalized in intensive care and contribute disproportionately to the burden on our health system,” the health ministry explained in a statement.

The government’s decision to suspend publicly funded treatments means hospitals will now charge unvaccinated people, who make up the majority of new cases and hospitalizations in the city-state. The costs of the treatment will still be “highly subsidized”. Singapore has one of the best health systems in the world and relies on privatized medical services.

In practice so far the government assumed all costs of treatment to “prevent financial considerations from increasing public uncertainty and concern when Covid-19 was an emerging and unknown disease,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Now, unvaccinated people “contribute disproportionately to the pressure on our health resources.” Although the government will still fully cover medical bills for patients who are ineligible for the vaccine, it will begin charging a portion of the cost of treatment to “unvaccinated by choice” on December 8.