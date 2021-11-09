Health

Singapore will not pay for medical treatment to those who have not been vaccinated against Covid by choice

In Singapore, 85% of residents are fully vaccinated and 18% have already received the booster. Yet the government has announced that it will no longer cover the medical bills of people “who do not get vaccinated by choice”. “Currently, unvaccinated people make up a significant majority of those who need to be hospitalized in intensive care and contribute disproportionately to the burden on our health system,” explained the health ministry.

From 8 December Singapore it will no longer pay medical bills to people “not vaccinated by choice” against Covid. While the country is grappling with a surge in cases, the strategy of the NGO Health Minister Ye Kung represents an “important signal” to push everyone to immunize themselves against the Coronavirus infection.

Singapore against no-vax

The government currently covers the full cost of Covid-related medical care for all Singaporeans, as well as permanent residents and long-term visa holders, unless they test positive immediately upon returning home from abroad. However, from 8 December, those who choose not to be vaccinated despite being medically suitable will have to pay out of their own pocket for any hospitalization in hospitals and facilities for the treatment of Coronavirus infection. For those who have only had one vaccine, time will be given until December 31st, in order to allow the immunization process to be completed. Non-vaccinated people will still be able to take advantage of the normal ways of financing health care, where applicable.

The Covid situation on the island

Singapore is among the nations with the highest immunization coverage rate in the world, with 85% of the population fully vaccinated and 18% already receiving the booster. Yet the government is struggling with the rise in Covid infections and warned last month that its healthcare system risks being “overwhelmed” by the rise in cases. From 19 October Singapore eliminated the quarantine obligation for vaccinated travelers arriving from various countries, including Italy. However, the spike in new infections following the easing of some restrictions prompted the Asian island to further suspend further reopenings at the end of last month. Yesterday, 8 November, 2,470 new cases and 14 deaths were reported.

