Singaporean young man arrested for posting his nudes on Onlyfans

A little less than a year in prison for having disseminated photographs of his own body without veils. It happens in Singapore, where the 22-year-old Titus Low was arrested and will now face trial as guilty of breaking the country’s laws by sharing content through OnlyFans.

The accusation is circulation of obscene materialbecause according to the penal code in force in the city-state it is It is illegal to post online or send nude content to others by electronic meansas well as securing revenues for any type of related business.

Young and on the hunt for ways to increase earnings, Low began posting nude photos and videos on the popular subscription platform last April. He had come to earn five-figure figures every month. In October, the Singapore police seized his phone and iPad and blocked his OnlyFans account, with the warning not to recover the account on the platform.

According to local authorities, however, after a short time Low reactivated the page, also opening a second account. The boy retorted that he needed it to support himself, because OnlyFans was his main source of income.

At the beginning of November, the police returned to visit him and took away a second smartphone. Two days before the end of 2021, Low had to report to the police offices: “They handcuffed me and put me in the cellit was as if I had committed a very bad crime, while in reality mine is a consensual activity between adults”The boy told the BBC.

Titus Low on his Instagram page

The charges he will face include a fine of five thousand dollars and one possible sentence to nine months in prison (three months for the transmission of obscene material, six months for not respecting the order to suspend the activity on OnlyFans).

Called by many to clarify its position on the issue, perhaps by offering support to the boy, the platform – which has about 100 million users – has not yet released any communications on the matter. The company itself never warned any Singaporean subscribers that sharing sexually explicit content was against city-state regulations.

The war against the spread of nudes accelerated last year, when criticism poured in from various quarters about the lack of police checks on the dynamics linked to the increase of sexual content on social media. Beyond Low’s case, the police are not only fighting OnlyFans, but any platform that allows the exchange of material deemed obscene.

“Sexual activity laws need to be reviewed to keep pace with changes in society and technologywith the consensus that it should be considered a determining principle in terms of legality, ”he told the BBC Kelly Leow, a member of the non-profit organization Aware. The Ministry of the Interior replied that it was ready to “promote laws useful to meet the needs of society”, but nothing has moved yet.

Meanwhile, Titus Low is afraid and ponders moving abroad to continue his work on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, where he has hundreds of thousands of followers.