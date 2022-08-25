Entertainment

singer accused of copying Rihanna

This Friday, August 26, 2022, Wejdene will unveil the clip for his song “Callé”. A first excerpt has already been unveiled… And it’s making a lot of noise on the web!

Wejdene is back. This Friday, August 26, 2022the singer will reveal a new single. A title called Callé, for which she collaborated with rapper Beendo Z.

A clip too inspired by that of Rihanna?

While waiting for the big day, the pretty brunette revealed, on his social networks, an excerpt from the clip. And the least we can say is that he is already talking about him. Unfortunately for the singer, this is not necessarily for the better. Indeed, on TwitterInternet users accused Wejdene to copy Rihanna. Yes, many have seen similarities with Man Downthe famous tube of the young mother who was a hit all over the world.

On Twitter, Wejdene is under criticism, as evidenced by these few messages shared on the famous social network.

Nabilla fan of Wejdene

So, was Wejdene inspired by the star as internet users seem to think? For the moment, the young woman has not responded to polemic. Fortunately, she can count on the support of her many fans. Among them, Nabilla. Yes, the famous reality TV candidate liked the post shared by the singer on instagram.

Despite the criticism, the young lady was able to impose herself on the French music scene. Better still, she continues collaborations with many names from the rap world, like Jul. The two artists collaborated together on the title Away from it all, which was notably certified gold.

A beautiful journey, which notably led her to the dance floor of Dance with the stars…even she doesn’t seem to have only good memories of the competition. Never mind, she has obviously found her happiness in music and on stage.

And you, what do you think of this new single ?

