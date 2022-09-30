singer applauds Hailey Bieber for speaking out about Selena Gomez

The 14-year-old accompanied Ben Affleck on the recording set for the new JLo tape.

Jennifer Lopez received an unexpected visit from her husband Ben Affleck and her daughter Emme on the set of her next film.

And it is that after celebrating their romantic wedding in Georgia and enjoying a brief honeymoon in Europe, the newlyweds returned to their professional lives. He returned to the recording set with his friend Matt Damon; while she at “Atlas”, a science fiction film in which she plays.

In images captured by Hola! You can see the so-called “Diva del Bronx” with a different look than we are used to. She has short, wavy and somewhat fluffy hair. He wears black with a black shirt and tight pants.

Her daughter, Emme, 14, wore her distinctive curly hair but with a small change, as she chose to paint a streak of white in the middle of her head. Loose clothes, jeans and an ivory jacket.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner dressed down in a casual look, consisting of jeans and a white shirt. The duties in Jennifer Lopez’s new movie are not just limited to acting, but she is also part of the production team with Netflix.

The futuristic story tells the life of a woman who must fight against a soldier with artificial intelligence who believes that the only way to end war is to end humanity. However, JLo will do everything possible to prevent the extermination.

Outraged “Atlas”, the 53-year-old singer is set to create “The Mother”, alongside Gael García Bernal, Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci and Omari Hardwick; In addition to “La Madrina”, a film in which she brings to life the leader of the Medellín Cartel, Griselda Blanco, one of Colombia’s biggest drug traffickers.