Singer Camela Learth-Segura has been missing for almost two months

Friday, August 18th, 2023 at 2:18 PM.

Camella Learth-SeguraA Swedish singer living in the United States, disappeared without any trace on June 30. His car, a silver Ford Fusion, was found Beverly HillsWhere the police investigate the matter and continue their search efforts.

The family and friends of the 48-year-old singer are worried about the lack of news about her to be missing, “I would like to think that nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yes,” his friend Cecilia Foss said in statements collected by ABC7.

It was her friend, Liz Montgomery, who raised the alarm and reported her missing. According to her landlord, the woman was recently evicted And his relatives confirmed that it was difficult for him to pay the rent. Her 19-year-old cat named Morris is also missing. Meanwhile, his family from Sweden tries to help with the search as much as possible.

The 48-year-old artist has had solo musical works published on major platforms such as YouTube or Spotify and has also collaborated with famous artists such as Katy Perry. Along with this, he also co-wrote the song ‘Walking on Air’.

