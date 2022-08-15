singer celebrates Ben Affleck’s birthday in a very special way

The Bennifers are about to get married for a month and they are more in love than ever.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a private flight to New York this weekend to celebrate the Oscar-winning actor’s 50th birthday

The newlyweds did not travel alone, according to the photos leaked by various media, they are accompanied by their five children, Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, Emme and Max.

For this trip from California, JLo once again showed off her style, sporting a pair of tops, jeans in her favorite high waisted fit, a white shirt and her large Gucci bag. In addition to some aviator-style glasses and her loose hair.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck went for his classic casual style of black jeans, sneakers, a white shirt and a black jacket; Don’t forget a pair of dark glasses.

In the leaked images, you can see the ‘Batman’ protagonist with a dejected face, which made him trend again on social media. Netizens are making fun of him for his expression, as he seems the least interested in partying.

Once landed in New York, a video of Ben Affleck with his daughter Seraphina and Emme Muñiz, around the hotel where they are staying, leaked on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate one month of marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said to each other “yes” on July 16 at an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. Through his official page, the star of “Marry Me” shared the news with her millions of followers, describing the moment as one of the most beautiful of her life.

After 20 years Bennifer’s marriage was possible, after in 2004 due to media harassment and immaturity the celebrity couple called off their engagement and moved on with other couples.